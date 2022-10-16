“What is LaVar Ball’s Net Worth?”: How is LaMelo Ball’s Father Doing Post Ball in the Family Era?

What is LaMelo Ball’s father, LaVar Ball’s net worth as of 2022?

LaMelo Ball isn’t quite in the best place right now.

Ahead of perhaps his first season as the first scoring option of the team, he wasn’t quite looking like himself during the preseason games. And then, of course, this happened.

LaMelo Ball ankle injury heres the video is anyone needs it. pic.twitter.com/zm2ejT43Fj — Sports Man 🎃 (@SportsM83105469) October 11, 2022

Combine that with the fact that LiAngelo Ball recently got waived by the Hornets, and Lonzo Ball is still injured, and all around, it’s not a happy time for the Ball brothers.

But what about their father? How has he been doing?

More specifically what is his net worth as of right now?

How much is LaVar Ball worth now?

LaVar Ball is perhaps the greatest marketer of all time.

After all, he has 2 sons that he talked up into being top 3 picks in their respective drafts, and a third with some star power without even being in the NBA. And of course, he had his own brand, the ‘Big Baller Brand’.

But, while his every move was in the limelight as recently as 2018, here in 2022, things have tapered off significantly since then.

So, what happened? Did his financial status crash and burn? Or does he still have a fortune resting easy in his bank account?

Well, as per sources, it is quite clearly the latter, as the man is worth a whopping $4 million here in 2022.

So, while Ball in the Family isn’t going on anymore, the Big Baller has been balling nevertheless.

What’s the injury report on LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball suffered a grade 2 high ankle sprain. And in case you were wondering, that’s pretty darn bad.

As per reports, those within the Hornets’ organization were relieved the injury wasn’t more severe than it turned out to be.

That being said, the young star is still expected to miss the first few games of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

