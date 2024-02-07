What Number Was Shaquille O’Neal and Other FAQs Related to NBA Legend’s Jerseys

In the NBA world, the jersey number of players has always held a special magnitude. Alongside the identification, it has often acted as the badge of honor for the legends of the league over the years. Shaquille O’Neal is no exception on the list as his on-court endeavors made the numbers 32 and 34 famous worldwide.

With 4 NBA titles, 3 Finals MVPs, and one MVP award, the 7ft 1″ icon embodied success in the NBA. His antics inspired his contemporaries and future generations as intrigue surrounding his life gained momentum. As a result, the evolution of his jersey numbers became a key area of interest amongst the followers of the league.

Why Did Shaquille O’Neal wear 32?

As a fan of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaq wore the number 33 during his college years for the LSU Tigers. After the Orlando Magic drafted him as the first overall pick in 1992, the center expressed his desire to continue with the same digits on his back. However, during that time, the NBA veteran Terry Catledge used to embrace that jersey for the Florida-based franchise.

In the end, Shaq respected his senior and switched to his early high school jersey number 32. Interestingly, his decision might have been partly fielded by the influence of Magic Johnson on his development. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard trained with Diesel ahead of the 1992 draft, prompting the latter to opt for Buck’s iconic 32. Later, the 15x All-Star wore it again during his time with the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

Was Shaq’s Number Retired?

Yes, to this day, three NBA franchises have decided to retire two different jersey numbers of the Big Aristotle. The LSU Tigers were the first team as they retired his number 33 in December 2000. Soon the then MVP won his first-ever championship, the prestigious organization paid tribute to their former representative through this gesture.

More than a decade later, the Lakers announced the retirement of the 1993 ROTY’s number 34 jersey in 2013. The Heat followed in 2016 as Shaq’s 32 found its place forever in the Kaseya Center. Earlier this year, the Magic made a similar declaration, showcasing their willingness to retire the 2x scoring champion’s number 32.

Did Shaquille O’Neal Ever Wear Number 8?

Shaq never wore the number 8 in an official game, yet once created history while displaying respect for the digit. Following the suspension of Kobe Bryant in March 2002, the big man embraced his teammate’s jersey during a warmup against the Houston Rockets. It served as a rare sign of solidarity from Diesel toward the Black Mamba, giving rise to a memorable NBA moment.

What NBA Player Has 3 Retired Jerseys?

In the history of the NBA, only three players have had their jerseys by three different franchises. Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich were the first two names to achieve this feat. The Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers retired Chamberlain’s number 13 by the end of the previous century. Maravich’s 44 was retired by Atalanta Hawks, whereas number 7 by the Utah Jazz, and the New Orleans Pelicans for his endeavours.

Shaquille O’Neal became the latest addition to the list after the Magic announced their decision to retire Diesel’s jersey this year.

This instance would mark the 2000 MVP as the only ever Magic player to have his number retired. The 7ft 1″ icon had previously achieved this feat as the Lakers and the Heat paid their tributes in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

When Was Shaq 34?

The 51-year-old embraced the number 34 when he joined the Lakers organization in 1996. By then, the City of Angels had retired both of his preferred numbers 32 and 33 to respect the legends Johnson and Kareem respectively. So, the center had to break the established order as he wore 34 only during eight seasons with the franchise.

These remarkable achievements shed light on the lasting impact of the New Jersey-born during his time in the NBA. To this day, the 4x champion remains closely involved with the league and continues to serve as its ideal representative globally. So, the received rewards are justified as he has solidified his status as one of a kind in all aspects of the game.