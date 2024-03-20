“What Steph Has Done…”: Steve Kerr Readily Agrees With LeBron James’ Statement About Warriors Star’s Influence

LeBron James recently made the headlines following his recent comments on Stephen Curry. The 39-year-old candidly admitted the remarkable influence of the Golden State Warriors talisman on the game of basketball. Warriors coach, Steve Kerr readily agreed with James’ statement, adding further volume to the latter’s belief.

On the latest episode of Mind the Game podcast, JJ Redick and James discussed the evolution of the NBA. They highlighted how in the modern game no lead remained safe as the latter pointed out Curry’s impact as the major reason behind it.

“In ’08-09…that little light skin f***er came in the league that’s in Golden State, he changed the whole narrative…He single handily changed the no lead is safe,” the 20x All-Star declared.

The statement caught the eyes of the NBA community as it displayed the utmost sportsmanship between two of the most successful players of this generation. With varied opinions surfacing around the words, Kerr recently joined the list. The Warriors head coach sided with LeBron James’ comments as he expressed his thoughts on 95.7 The Game.



“I think that is really, really accurate. And I would agree without really giving it a ton of thought…What Steph has done is he’s just made it normal to shoot a million threes and to shoot 32-footers. Nobody else did that,” Kerr stated.

This portrayed the influence of Curry under the broader limelight while re-establishing his status as an iconic NBA figure. Averaging 42.6% from behind the arc, the 35-year-old has led the league in three-point scoring seven times. To this day, his record of 402 three-pointers in a single season has remained intact while cementing his status as the all-time leader in the category with 3,687. (stats by StatMuse)

On top of it, his consistency has remained unmatched. After all, Curry also holds the record for most number of consecutive three-pointers made in the NBA. From 1st December 2018 to 18th December 2023, the 10x All-Star scored at least one from behind the arch in each of the 268 games played.

Consequently, his range from behind the arc alongside accuracy drastically changed the style of play in the league. It presented a way out of zone defense in the game, allowing the underdogs to punch above the weight. Hence, the words of both James and Kerr contained an immense amount of truth within them. Furthermore, it captured the sustained legacy of the Splash Brother while showcasing gratitude toward his craft.