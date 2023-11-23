“LaMelo Ball Got a Couple Fines for Thanksgiving!”: Hornets Star’s NSFW Reply About Girlfriend’s Peach Cobbler Left NBA Twitter in Splits

Credits: Nov 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) stands on the court during a break in the action against the New York Knicks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets faced the Washington Wizards in their final matchup before Thanksgiving. Putting on one of their best display of the season, LaMelo Ball and co. came back to erase a 19-point deficit and clinched a huge victory.

The Wizards’ duo of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma also had an incredible outing. The two stars combined for a solid 52-point game. However, the LaMelo Ball-Miles Bridges pair completely spoiled the Wizards’ party as they led the Hornets to come back from a 19-point deficit in the 2nd half. While Bridges recorded a 33-point, 10-rebound, Melo lodged an impressive 34-point, 13-assist, 8-rebound near triple-double.

After clinching his seventh 30-point performance in the last nine contests, in the postgame interview, Ball was asked to reveal his favorite Thanksgiving dishes. While listing a couple of food items, the 22-year-old dished out an NSFW comment on live TV.

“I got the chicken, the turkey, ham. Sh*t, what else I’m f**king with? Nah, that’s about it. Oh, peach cobbler. My girl be making that,”

Melo answered.

As soon as the clip of the interview went viral on social media, X (formerly “Twitter”) users erupted with reactions. As seen in the embeds below, a majority of the fans were certain that the All-Star had a hefty fine coming his way. A fan wrote, “LaMelo Ball got himself a couple fines for thanksgiving!”

LaMelo Ball is already under a lot of scrutiny

LaMelo Ball might be slapped with a fine for his NSFW comments. However, this fine coming his way will be the last of his concerns. Currently, there are several other legal problems that Melo and his team have to battle out.

Very recently, the 2021 Rookie of the Year was required to cover up his “La France” tattoo under his left ear as he violated the league’s rule of displaying logos on players’ bodies. La France is not only Melo’s personal lifestyle brand but also collaborated with Puma for a sneaker colorway.

A much more serious case – earlier this month, LaMelo was involved in a $200 million case filed by Alan Foster. Ball’s former business manager accused the Hornets star’s family, as well as Puma, of infringing upon various trademarks and copyrights that he owns.

While Ball has been having a tough time off the court, his performance on the hardwood has been amazing. The 6ft 7″ guard has been putting up 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. Clearly, Ball is on track to receive his 2nd All-Star nod.