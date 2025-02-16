“What Time Fat Head Shoots?”: Josh Hart Hilariously Inquires About Jalen Brunson at the 3-Point Contest

The NBA All-Star Saturday night is here, and we have a ton of excitement to look forward to. After a thrilling Rising Stars contest last night, the stakes are high for Saturday night to live up to the hype. Knicks fans have their captain, Jalen Brunson, to cheer on tonight, as he competes in the Starry 3-Point Contest.

Brunson will be facing 2x Champ Damian Lillard, along with Cade Cunningham, Buddy Hield, Norman Powell, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, and Cameron Johnson. It won’t be an easy feat for Brunson, taking on seven other great shooters. However, we know one person is on his side – his close friend Josh Hart(or is he?).

Hart, who is currently enjoying the All-Star break in Miami, took to X to inquire about the 3-point contest. He put out a tweet asking, “Anyone know what time fat head shoots?” Fat head and big head are affectionate nicknames Hart has for Brunson, referring to the size of his head, in proportion to his body.

Anyone know what time fat head shoots? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 16, 2025

For those who are wondering, the Starry 3-Point Contest will take place on the 15th Feb, Saturday, at 8:45PM ET.

Jalen Brunson ranked himself third for the upcoming 3-Point Contest

Ahead of his participation in the 3-Point Contest, Brunson was asked about the same on his podcast, “The Roommates Show.” Brunson was asked to rate his top 3 in the contest. He humbly put himself on the third spot, saying, “I put myself third.”

Recalling what happened last year, he said, “Last year, I had a chance to move to the finals, and the last rack, just sh*t the bed.”

Going back to rating his competition, “I’m going to say Dame[Damian Lillard] is reigning champ, so Dame one. Darius Garland two. I’m going to be third hopefully.”

Brunson hilariously talked about how he’d make his dad not sit behind the bench, to avoid any distractions via trash talk.

We’ll have to see how the Knicks’ Captain performs this year, and if he can outdo his performance from last year.