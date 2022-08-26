When 32 y/o LeBron James cleared 94 feet in less than four seconds

LeBron James isn’t as spry as he used to be. However, King James could cover a great distance in a few seconds about five years ago!

In 2003, the NBA was introduced to one of the greatest athletes in the history of basketball. LeBron James was a freak athlete fresh out of high school and continues to be one even today.

At the age of 16, LeBron was an unstoppable force carrying over his high school nickname into the pros. Now, after nearly 20 seasons in the NBA, King James is considered one of the GOATs of the sport.

This comes as no surprise after seeing his resume. Four NBA Championships, four Finals MVPs, four regular season MVPs, and numerous All-Star and All-NBA team selections. There can be no denying his greatness!

LeBron James, four-time NBA champion 🏆👑 All hail the King. pic.twitter.com/V15dRf9IuT — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020

His Hall of Fame CV is nothing to be surprised by given his athleticism. However, now entering his age 38 season, LeBron isn’t as freakishly energetic as he was six seasons ago.

LeBron James used to cover 94 feet in less than four seconds just five years ago

LeBron James is about to start his 19th season in the NBA, and he does not look close to slowing down. In fact, the King only plans to retire once he gets the chance to play alongside his son.

That being said, there is no guarantee that LeBron will remain in his best form till then. Even if he spends millions of dollars on his body every year.

He isn’t as spry and raring to go as he was five years ago. Back when he seemed like one of the fastest players in the NBA, clearing 94 feet in less than four seconds!

That isn’t to say James can’t get it done. The four-time champ is still a Top-10 player in the league and is likely to remain so for a while to come.

