When Charles Barkley Doubted Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors 4 Months Before Their 2015 Championship

In February 2015, Charles Barkley did an interview with SI in which he was asked about the Golden State Warriors and whether they were contenders for the title. Known to be a straight shooter, Barkley expressed his doubts regarding the team and said they don’t stand a chance to be champions.

Advertisement

Chuck wasn’t hating on the team and gave his reason behind holding such a strong opinion. He believed that the Warriors were “too small” to go for the title.

He said, “I do not think they can win it all. I think they are too small. I don’t think you can win a championship shooting jumpers.” His opinion on players being too small and mostly shooting jumpers wasn’t wrong. However, he was coming from the old-school ideology of basketball. Most people, including Barkley, didn’t realize that the Warriors were about to change the game.

“Their two best players are guards and I don’t think you can make enough jump shots in a seven-game series against a really good team,” Barkley said. The Warriors were not playing the traditional game. The heavy reliance on shooters and lack of center play was an indication for Barkley that the Warriors wouldn’t survive the playoffs.

During the interview, he had high praise for the OKC Thunder. Chuck believed that the Thunder would cruise past the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. He was banking on the physicality that the Thunder possessed. Chuck claimed that there was no player on GSW who could guard Russell Westbrook and if one of their guards tried, they’d be in foul trouble.

Fast-forward to the Playoffs and OKC failed to qualify. They suffered an injury riddled season that saw Kevin Durant play merely 27 games while role players like Andre Roberson and Serge Ibaka miss extended time as well. Four months after the Feb ’15 interview, Barkley was proven wrong by the Warriors.

Stephen Curry’s Warriors proved Sir Charles wrong

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 65-17 record which catapulted them to the first seed. It was also an MVP season for Stephen Curry, so the team had no reason to doubt what they were capable of. They met the Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs and swept them in four straight games.

The Warriors faced the Memphis Grizzlies in the Conference semifinals. They closed the series in six games, relying on the same set-up that Barkley doubted months ago. The Warriors then defeated the Houston Rockets 4-1 to win the Conference title and advance to the Finals.

This was expected to be a tough matchup as the Warriors were going to face LeBron James’ Cavaliers in the Finals. The Cavs were banged up and missed both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love for a majority of the series. Steve Kerr and his crew took advantage of this and discarded a valiant effort from the Cavs, beating them in 6 games to hoist their first trophy since 1975.

The entirety of the Playoff run by the Warriors proved every statement from Barkley to be wrong. 3 out of the 4 teams they faced in the postseason had their best player be a frontcourt All-NBA first teamer. Marc Gasol for the Grizzlies, Anthony Davis on the Pelicans, and LeBron James leading the charge for Cleveland. Yet, a team where their top 4 is 6’6 and below came out on top.