When Dwyane Wade Revealed the Impact Kobe Bryant Had on His Kids

Kobe Bryant’s legendary NBA career impacted many people. His contributions to the game impacted not just one generation but many after him. Heat legend Dwyane Wade went toe-to-toe with Bryant on countless occasions. He can attest to the lasting effect Bryant left on him. But what’s more important to him is how Kobe impacted the lives of his children.

Wade had the privilege of witnessing Bryant’s work ethic up close. The two trained together while representing Team USA at the 2008 Olympics. But not everyone had that opportunity. No matter, Bryant’s impact remains felt.

From his home base in LA to oversees, there were few players that ever reached the international popularity that Bryant did. The man’s name became synonymous with shooting anything, so it’s safe to say his cultural impact was massive.

Bryant’s untimely death in 2020 broke the hearts of millions across the world. Wade was one of those people. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, he revealed what he wished he could’ve told Bryant. A simple thank you for the impact he had on his children.

“He never shortcut it, and so I thank him, for not only inspiring myself and my kids,” Wade said. “I thank him for inspiring generations that will outlive myself and everybody else in this world.”

Wade is the father of three children. In some way, shape or form, his children have been impacted by Bryant. Specifically, his eldest son Zaire, whose passion for basketball is largely in part due to the five-time NBA champion.

Bryant gave everything he had to the game of basketball. As a result, his preparation for the big moments was among the best in NBA history. It led to Wade becoming the best version of himself, which he has thanked Kobe for in the past.

Wade thanked Bryant following a game-winner

In 2019, Wade connected on an iconic game-winning three-pointer to defeat the Warriors. He initially had his shot blocked on his first attempt and found a way to toss it up before the buzzer, on its way through the net.

He could’ve allowed himself to receive the full glory for the moment. Instead, he thanked Bryant for passing on the ‘Mamba Mentality’ to him.

“Thank you for showing me the way,” Wade said. “Mamba Mentality!”

Wade referenced Bryant’s iconic three-point game-winner over him as a factor in his game-winner. He wondered how Bryant made it, but after he emulated the shot, he understood the science behind it.

Wade hols Bryant close to his heart. Although the Lakers’ superstar is no longer on this Earth, his legacy lives forever through people such as Wade and his children.