“You’re About to Get Freaky at Night, You Think About It”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits to Thinking About the Bucks’ 4 Losses to the Pacers at Odd Times

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been on a hot streak. They have lost only four of the last 15 matches, but three have been against the Indiana Pacers. The two teams met twice in three days, and the Pacers won both games. They are now 4-1 against the Bucks with the Dame-Giannis combo. And it seems even The Greek Freak can’t stop thinking about those losses, pretty much every time.

The two-time NBA MVP revealed that the losses to the Pacers are constantly on his and the team’s minds. He said,

“You think about it. When you go home and sleep and wake up, you think about it. When you go back and work out, you think about it.”

Antetokounmpo added that he even thinks about the Bucks’ poor record against the Pacers during intimate moments with his fiancée,

“When you’re about to get freaky at night, you think about it.”

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are 1-4 against the Pacers and 23-6 against the rest of the NBA. Indiana has Milwaukee’s number, and the superstar continuously ponders why that is the case. He added that the losses are good because the Pacers are exposing flaws in the Bucks’ gameplan, and the defeats allow them to identify and fix them.

The Greek-Nigerian forward has no filter when talking about “freaky time.” In December 2022, it was what he had planned for his birthday. The Bucks superstar said he hoped his family had something planned for him. He added that he would spend time with his kids before divulging his intimate plans. He said,

“Once I put my kids to bed you never know what can happen [winks], you know. Might get a little bit freaky [laughs]. It’s my birthday.”

Antetokounmpo has been with his fiancée, Mariah, for over six years, and the couple has three kids. He never refrains from making intimate admissions about his life with his partner and has even had fun at her expense on multiple Instagram livestreams. Antetokounmpo lives up to the nickname “Greek Freak” on and off the field.

Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers’ rivalry this season

The Pacers have been a thorn in the Bucks’ side all season. In the two teams’ first meeting this year, they snapped Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak, their longest string of victories during that point in the season. In their second meeting, the Pacers shockingly eliminated the Bucks from the NBA In-Season tournament with a 128-119 win in the semifinal in Las Vegas.

Their third meeting this season ended in controversy. The Bucks beat the Pacers as Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points. The Bucks superstar wanted to keep the game ball to commemorate the achievement. But the Pacers gave it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first career points in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo was incensed. He rushed into the Pacers’ locker room and was spotted arguing with Tyrese Haliburton and other players in the hallway. The petty fight surely diminished the scale of Antetokounmpo’s achievement.

The two teams met for the first time since that skirmish on New Year’s Day, and the Pacers handed the Bucks their third home loss of the season. Antekounmpo and the team had the chance to avenge their loss on Wednesday, but they ended up having their worst defensive performance since December 2022, losing 142-130.

The Bucks are 1-2 at home against the Pacers this season. They are 15-1 against the rest of the league and haven’t lost in Milwaukee to anyone except Indiana since October 2023. The Pacers have cracked the formula to beat the Bucks. They’ve left Antetokounmpo searching for answers, even when he’s intimate with his fiancée.