“When ESPN Hired Me, I Had to go Through 18 Interviews”: Stephen A. Smith Reveals How he Got The Gig

American sports television personality Stephen A. Smith narrates how it all began with broadcasting giant ESPN.

A journalist, radio host, analyst, and podcaster, Stephen A. Smith, ranks amongst the most recognized faces in sports media today. The New York native is primarily known for his role on ESPN’s First Take, one of the longest-running successful debate shows, catering to sports fans.

Today, Smith has established himself as a brand, with viewers tuning in to watch him impart his wisdom on all kinds of matters, sports being the main focus. The ESPN analyst began his journey writing columns for his University (Winston-Salem State) newspaper.

A BA graduate in Mass Communication, Smith gained prominence during his stint as an NBA analyst with the Philadelphia Inquirer. Reporting on the Sixers, the Knicks devotee formed a solid relationship with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who he owes a lot of his success.

Also read: “These are the F***** Knicks, this always happens”: Stephen A. Smith’s helpless reaction to Donovon Mitchell’s trade to Cavaliers

During a recent conversation with Duke sensation and colleague Jay Williams, Smith gave a detailed insight into his association with ESPN and being the face that runs the place.

“Put me in front of the camera, and watch me do what I do”: Stephen A. Smith’s classic response that put him on ESPN’s payroll.

There is no denying that Smith knows his way with words, getting the better of his fellow debaters on most days. The 54-year-old has carved a niche for himself, having built a net worth of $16 million. The veteran analyst is ESPN’s cheat code to boost its ratings.

Smith’s unique personality and bold nature have redefined the term ‘sports analyst.’ However, it wasn’t a bed full of roses for the veteran, who had to toil hard to get a footing in the highly competitive media world. During an appearance on the NPR podcast, the First Take analyst narrated getting his first assignment with ESPN.

“When ESPN hired me, I had to go through 18 interviews,” said Stephen A. “Like 15 minutes, 15 minutes, 15 minutes, car wash. And my last one was Mike Mcquade, senior producer at ESPN, who’s one of the elite dudes in this business. And Mike Mcquade looked me in my face and he said, ‘You were at Fox Sports? that’s sort of like, you know, you’re a big man on campus. You’re sort of big fish in a little pond. Well, ESPN, we consider ourselves a big pond. So how are you going to feel about being the little fish in the big pond?”‘

Nevertheless, Smith had the perfect response to Mcquade’s concerns, saying the following.

“And I said, I mean no disrespect, but I ain’t gonna be a small fish in anybody’s pond. Put me in front of the camera, and watch me do what I do.”

Well, Smith wasn’t wrong, given the stupendous success, he continues to enjoy, completing more than a decade on the show First Take. The veteran analyst even has a standalone show with ESPN called The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Also read: NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s declaration to run for the USA presidency