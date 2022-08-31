Basketball

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s declaration to run for the USA presidency

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen A. Smith's declaration to run for the USA presidency
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“I accept that I am not getting any younger": Colin de Grandhomme announces retirement from international cricket
Next Article
“Except Kobe Bryant, I would trade everyone in the league for LeBron James”: Danny Ainge assessed a 15-year-old’s value more than almost every NBA player
NBA Latest Post
“Except Kobe Bryant, I would trade anybody in the league for LeBron James”: Danny Ainge assessed a 15-year-old’s value more than almost every NBA player
“Except Kobe Bryant, I would trade everyone in the league for LeBron James”: Danny Ainge assessed a 15-year-old’s value more than almost every NBA player

Ainge knew LeBron James was going to be among the GOATs of the game and…