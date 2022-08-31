NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s declaration to run for the USA presidency

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith makes a sensational declaration about running for the presidency.

One of the most known faces on television, Stephen A. Smith, is a regular on sports debate shows. The New York native is a brand in himself, with thousands tuning in to watch his takes on American sports, especially when it comes to the NBA.

The First Take analyst is ESPN’s most prized possession, given his ability to engage viewers with his candid nature and orating skills. Smith has been in the business for over two decades, having built a net worth of $16 million. The former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist is a cheat code to boost ratings.

Recently, Smith sent shockwaves everywhere with his claim to run for the presidency if required in the future. Currently prepping for Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, slated for release in 2023, the ESPN veteran reiterated his statements to Paul Finebaum.

ESPN’s @stephenasmith has a moment: “If the American people wanted me to run for the presidency of the United States of America, I would strongly consider it. And damn it, I mean it. Listen, it ain’t that big of a standard … I think I got a shot!” pic.twitter.com/YwV0CDCQzc — The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2022

Smith’s recent statements drew strong reactions from social media, especially Twitter. Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time the 54-year-old voiced his aspirations to run for President. In 2020, the veteran analyst made a similar statement.

Yes! It’s true. I will run for the Presidency if the people want me………..SIKE!!!!!!! I’m not Kanye, y’all. https://t.co/B7JD2KSUzc — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 6, 2020

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s claim to run for the presidency.

Stephen A. Smith: “If the American people wanted me to run for the presidency of the United States of America, I would strongly consider it.” American people: pic.twitter.com/nIWcTzUnJe — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) August 30, 2022

@stephenasmith Stephen A, you have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America — Lucas Hann (@LucasJHann) August 24, 2022

Nobody wants you to be the president lil bro 😭 — CookedByKD (@CookedByKD) August 30, 2022

I personally can’t stand the guy. He ain’t lying tho. There is no longer a ‘standard’ for the job. The last two have set the bar so low.. Molly has as good a shot as anyone. — Trav (@AntiHero_2pt0) August 30, 2022

Well, this isn’t the first time a celebrity has declared to run for the presidency of the USA. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Smith is considering the possibility.

