“Year or Two Left Like LeBron James”: Stephen A. Smith Explains Why Luka Doncic Deserved 4-Year, $229 Million Contract

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) gets a hug from team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Luka Doncic’s contract extension, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to retain the Slovenian star for three years and $165 million. The five-time All-NBA member decided to forego a fourth year on his contract, surprising ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who believes Doncic is certainly worth the amount.

It became evident that Luka Doncic’s bank account would take a significant hit once the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Lakers, as the move made him ineligible for a super-max contract. If he had remained in Dallas, he would’ve amassed $345 million over five years.

In LA instead, Doncic and his agent, Bill Duffy, chose a three-year deal. They could’ve asked for four years, and the Lakers would’ve obliged. The more years Doncic is in purple and gold, the better. Smith certainly shares the same sentiment.

“[Luka Doncic] is the future,” Smith declared on ESPN’s First Take. “He doesn’t have a year or two left like LeBron James. He’s got a decade left, if not more. So you have to make that investment.”

That investment is the new face of the franchise. Smith envisions Luka will achieve tremendous feats with the Lakers. But in a day and age where players prioritize financial security, he remains puzzled that Doncic left a year on the table.

“I am shocked that he agreed to just three years. He was eligible for four years, $229 million. Next year, if he waited to sign, he would’ve got $296 million,” Smith revealed.

Shortly after Doncic’s deal, Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox signed a four-year contract extension worth $229 million. That sort of deal is what analysts like Smith believe Doncic is worth. However, it seems the 6-foot-6 guard and his management have a plan in place to capitalize financially.

The last year of Doncic’s contract comes in the 2028-29 season, and it includes a player option. If he declines the option, he’ll become eligible for a massive five-year, $417 million contract with the Lakers. That would earn him an annual salary of $83 million per season.

Considering how great Doncic is, that money will be available when the time comes. Even Smith is aware of the implications this decision could have.

“Bottom line, if he signed a three-year deal, he’d be in a position in a couple of years to make exponentially more dollars. They did the right thing,” Smith proclaimed.

A motivated Luka Doncic will be a scary force for opposing teams to deal with. This upcoming 2025-26 season may be a career-defining year for the 26-year-old superstar.