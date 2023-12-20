“When I Get Home It’s No Basketball Talk”: Luka Doncic ‘Confesses’ His Wife Anamaria Isn’t A Fan Of The Sport He Plays

The on-court heroics of Luka Doncic bring him a package of stardom as an NBA player. Yet, at home, the Dallas Mavericks superstar needs to keep his mouth shut about the sport he represents as his wife, Anamaria Goltes, is not a big fan of basketball. In the latest episode of the Headliners on SHOWTIME Basketball, the point guard confessed it to Rachel Nichols.

While discussing how much Anamaria helped Doncic cope with the pressure of being a star player, the 24-year-old stated, “I mean a lot”. “I met her in Croatia in the same camp I go to now,” he added while looking back on their journey together. “So, I met her when we were 11 or something like that.“

Like many other NBA stars, Doncic also has the ‘no basketball talk’ rule at his home, which must be a great way to keep his on-court worries away.

“It’s a lot of pressure outside. When I get to home, it’s no basketball talk.”

But, keeping the on-court antics away from home isn’t the only reason for the rule as Luka reveals,

“She don’t like basketball. But she goes to every game.”

Although Anamaria doesn’t like basketball, she has been attending games to support her husband. Luka admittedly benefited from the ‘no basketball talk at home’ rule as after a day’s hard work, he could get to switch off because of this. He hinted at that, stating, “I mean, she likes it now but she didn’t like it, which is good for me. I really like that”. Undoubtedly, his partner’s self-interests have served him well as an escape route from the noise surrounding the sport.

After dating Anamaria for a long time, Doncic proposed to her on July 7th of this year near Slovenia’s Bled Castle. The couple even decided to take the next step in their journey together as they welcomed a baby girl on December 1. Interestingly, since his daughter’s birth, Doncic has been playing on a different level scoring 36.4 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists per game in 7 games.

How did Luka Doncic evolve in the past few months?

The 2019 ROTY made waves around the league last season by recording his career-high points per game while shattering records. This campaign seems to be a continuation of that as Luka has been averaging even higher points. With 32.9 points(2nd best this season), 9.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game this season he is contributing majorly to the success of his franchise. The Mavs currently sit in the 5th position in the Western Conference with a 16-10 record.

After missing out on the playoffs last season, the franchise would be looking for a better outcome this time around. For that to happen, the supporters are set to rely on the prowess of their international superstar. Thus, Anamaria’s role in assisting Luka to manage the outside pressure once again becomes a crucial factor in deciding the Texas side’s fate.