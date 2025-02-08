When Kevin Durant Became a Photographer at Super Bowl 50

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder player Kevin Durant holds a canon camera as he works as a sideline photographer during the Denver Broncos against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has been part of many memorable endeavors on and off the court throughout his legendary career. One of the 14-time All-Star’s most unique opportunities came during Super Bowl 50, when KD got to serve as a photographer for The Players’ Tribune on February 7, 2016. Durant was in the midst of his final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the highly anticipated matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

Durant snapped several iconic photos during the contest, including a selfie he took on the sidelines. KD spread his attention to both teams, as Carolina’s Cam Newton returned as the reigning MVP sensation and Denver’s legendary Payton Manning looked to end his career on a high note. Durant captured several shots of both quarterbacks and some wide angles of the wall of lineman setting up before a play. The two-time champion even snapped a photo of Beyonce’s memorable halftime performance.

Despite being viewed as an intriguing offensive matchup between the current best QB and a future Hall of Fame QB, defense ended up being the difference in this game. Super Bowl 50 ended with a final score of 24-10 in favor of the Broncos, as Newton struggled immensely in the big game after leading Carolina to an unmatched 15-1 regular season record. Denver recorded seven sacks and four turnovers in one of the most defensive matchups in Super Bowl history.

Considering KD’s favorite team wasn’t involved, he likely wasn’t too concerned with the final outcome. Instead, the 17-year NBA veteran was likely just elated to have the opportunity to view the experience up close and personal.

Kevin Durant is a massive fan of the National Football League

KD may be known for switching teams every few seasons at this point in his career, but his loyalty to his favorite NFL team, the Washington Commanders, has been steadfast since the legend’s childhood. Durant has shown his support for the Redskins-turned-Commanders throughout his basketball career after growing up in Washington, D.C.

Durant loves football, once even hosting a flag football matchup with LeBron James during the NBA’s 2011 lockout. However, his love for the Commanders is what KD has become known for in football spaces. He bet his teammate Devin Booker, a Michigan native, over who would win the NFC Divisional Round matchup between his Commanders and the Detroit Lions. The Commanders walked away with an unexpected victory, which gave KD more reason to celebrate in the team’s locker room following his Suns’ win in Detroit over the Pistons.

The Commanders eventually fell to the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn’t stop KD from making his prediction for the matchup. In a rematch from two seasons ago, Durant expects the Kansas City Chiefs to come away with the win once again, solidifying the first three-peat in NFL history.