Amidst Divorce With Dell Curry, Sonya Curry Was Once Almost Forced To Ask for Money From Millionaire Son Stephen Curry

May 10, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs his mother Sonya Cory after defeating the Houston Rockets in game six of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is a big family. Even in this big family, there are actual family members who have played in the same league. One of the prime examples of the same is the Curry family. Dell Curry played in the NBA. He and Sonya Curry had three children: Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, and Sydel Curry.

Stephen Curry needs no introduction. The Warriors superstar literally changed the game of basketball and is often credited as the best entertainer in the NBA. His brother, Seth Curry, plays for the Brooklyn Nets. Seth is married to Callie Rivers, daughter of Sixers’ head coach, Doc Rivers. Sydel Curry, while she doesn’t play basketball herself, is married to NBA Champion Damion Lee.

Due to their deep roots in the NBA, the Currys are often regarded as the NBA’s ‘First Family.’ However, as it turns out, even the First Family has its own problems.

Sonya Curry almost had to ask Stephen Curry to bail her out while writing her book

In 2022, Sonya Curry published her memoir, Fierce Love. She talked about raising her children and her lifelong devotion to faith, family, and education. There were a lot of unheard stories about Sonya and her family shared in the book.

In September 2022, Stephen Curry hosted his monthly Literati Book Club, where he picked Sonya and her book to be the feature for the month. We heard about how Sonya was Steph’s literacy hero. There were also more things disclosed during their interaction.

Sonya talked about her struggles financially while writing her memoir. Talking about the same, she said,

“It’s like birthing a child. I mean it was hard, there were couple of times I wanted to call you and say ‘I need some money’ because I need to pay back these deposits I’ve already got.”

Sonya also talked about how she was scared of judgment while writing the book. Writing her memoir almost felt like birthing a child to her, with all the processes that take place, and how one needs to be so careful at every step.

Thankfully, the results worked out in her favor. She has excellent reviews online for her book, and has received admiration from audiences all over the globe.

Steph’s parents went through a messy divorce

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are couple goals. For Steph, his inspiration was his parent’s marriage. The couple got together during their time at Virginia Tech together. They got married in 1988, and were together for 33 years.

However, in 2021, they filed for divorce. Talking about the same, Sonya and Dell released this statement.

“After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness. We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward.”

