Despite $27 Million Career, Dennis Rodman Suffered From Severe Asthma Attacks

Apr 01, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Dennis Rodman before his jersey is retired at half time of an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most underrated aspects of Dennis Rodman’s game was the energy he brought to the table. Many stories revolving around why Dennis Rodman was such an efficient rebounder have to do with him studying the angles at which he would see the ball bounce off the rim or the backboard.

However, aside from looking at the spin of the ball and the technicalities that come with that, Rodman simply approached rebounding with a rabid energy. His second and even third jumps in a matter of seconds were what led to him winning an inordinate amount of rebounding titles.

Dennis has been praised for seemingly never running out of energy when moving up and down the court. He was one of the most premier defenders of his time and it’s even more impressive when you take into account that this should’ve never been the case.

Also read: Brought Into Chicago For $2,500,000, Dennis Rodman Revealed Why Michael Jordan ‘Hated’ Answering Questions About Teammates

Dennis Rodman suffered from asthma

Despite averaging over 30 minutes a game for his career and earning himself $27 million over the course of an illustrious 14 year career, Dennis Rodman had an asthma problem. He even admitted that seeing Carmen Electra without her clothes on led to him having an asthma attack.

Rodman suffering from asthma became widespread news to the public when he failed to appear on an episode of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ in 2009. Many assumed that it was due to his incessant partying but it was later revealed that he had been suffering from allergies and his asthma only heightened them.

Despite this, Rodman would go on to play in almost every single postseason possible over the course of his 14 year career, win 5 championships, snag two Defensive Player of the Year trophies, and be named to several All-NBA, All-Star, and All-Defensive teams.

Dennis Rodman let go of trying to please others

Dennis Rodman once revealed the true motivation behind his failed suicide attempt while with the Pistons. He felt as though he was putting up a façade while being in the limelight and so when he sat in his car with a gun, he intended to kill the ‘fake Rodman’.

After this moment, ‘the Worm’ began to express himself more freely. He gotten more tattoos, more piercings, colored his hair, and continually partied with women while indulging in egregious amounts of alcohol. You couldn’t say much to him either as he proved himself on NBA hardwood night in and night out.

Also read: Dennis Rodman Once Shockingly Saved Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s Bacon With His Shooting Ability, Not Defense