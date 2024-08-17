Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Rare List Placing Him Alongside Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry Among Others

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most accomplished players of all time. He seemingly left no stone unturned in his career, winning every accolade he could. The center has never shied away from talking about his achievements and often shares posts on Instagram highlighting his greatness. He recently boasted about being in an exclusive club featuring only a handful of legends like Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

A post from Clutch Points noted the Lakers icon is among the nine superstars who have won the NBA title, league MVP, Finals MVP, and an Olympic gold medal. The list features O’Neal, Jordan, Curry, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Kevin Durant.

The post also listed how often each athlete achieved the four major accolades. Curry became the latest entrant in the club after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Jordan has the most stacked resume with two Olympic gold medals, six Finals MVPs, and five regular season MVPs.

Shaquille O'Neal flaunts his status of being in an elite club alongside Michael Jordan and Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/wYM6EDFssc — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) August 17, 2024

O’Neal barely squeaked into the list with his sole gold and one MVP award win. He could’ve won more gold medals had he made himself available for selection for the Olympics. However, he was miffed about getting only five minutes in the final of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and opted to essentially retire from international basketball.

He also should have won more MVP awards in his prime. He was the most dominant player in the league from 1999 to 2004 and put up video game numbers. However, he won the coveted prize only once in 2000.

While the MVP race could be heavily skewed due to voters’ preferences, the Finals MVP was more straightforward and O’Neal ensured he was the best player on the court every time he played in the championship series. He’s one of only two players alongside Michael Jordan to win the accolades three years running.

O’Neal could have cemented his legacy as the greatest center ever had he won the league MVP award more often. However, he’s undeniably in the conversation and is inarguably the most dominant player in the league’s modern era. He was a menace on the court and could bend any team to his will.

He finished his career with one Olympic gold medal, one MVP award, three Finals MVP wins, and four championships. It may not be enough to be called the GOAT. But only eight other players can claim they have a trophy cabinet comparable to the Hall of Fame center.