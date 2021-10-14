Basketball

“When Kyrie Irving says he won’t retire, he doesn’t get it”: Skip Bayless believes the Nets star is no longer indispensable

Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"If LeBron James was his teammate, Kyrie Irving wouldn't pull this bullsh*t!": NBA Twitter erupts as the Nets star reveals his unfiltered thoughts on his offseason fiasco
Next Article
“Stephen Curry is just so amazing and never out of the game”: Mavs owner Mark Cuban compliments the GSW MVP while naming him as the player he loves beating the most
NBA Latest Post
“Stephen Curry is just so amazing and never out of the game”: Mavs owner Mark Cuban compliments the GSW MVP while naming him as the player he loves beating the most
“Stephen Curry is just so amazing and never out of the game”: Mavs owner Mark Cuban compliments the GSW MVP while naming him as the player he loves beating the most

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explains why Golden State Warrior’s Stephen Curry is the player…