“When Kyrie Irving says he won’t retire, he doesn’t get it”: Skip Bayless believes the Nets star is no longer indispensable

Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless recently reacted to Kyrie Irving’s latest statement surrounding the latter’s anti-vaccination controversy. The analyst believes he is no more indispensable.

Kyrie Irving seems to be in the eye of the storm, owing to the statements he made during a live Instagram session lately. The former champion told his fans not to believe any of the reports surfacing about him. At the same time refused to give clarity on his future in the NBA.

The Nets organization has officially stated that Irving will not be allowed to participate as a part-time player. Thus would not be allowed to play road games nor practice with the team unless he decides to get vaccinated.

During a recent episode of Undisputed, Bayless stated that Irving is no longer untradeable. Especially after the Sixers organization have reportedly expressed no desire in pursuing the seven-time All-Star. Bayless believes the Nets are still somewhat favorites without Irving.

Recently, Bayless took to Twitter to express his reactions to Irving’s latest Instagram live session. The 69-year old felt though the Nets star is entitled to his rights, he needs to understand that the league will move on from him. However, Irving can take a historic stand as ex Nets player.

Skip Bayless reacts to Kyrie Irving’s latest Instagram live session.

During his recent live session on the gram, Irving addressed the controversies surrounding him but seemed unclear in his thought process. Below are some excerpts from his live session.

“I’m standing with all those that believe what is right. Everybody is entitled to do what they feel is what’s best for themselves. Seeing the way this is dividing our world up…it’s sad to see…People are losing jobs to mandates.”

He continued,

“If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you. Do what’s best for you. I continue to pray for all those out there who have lost people to the pandemic to COVID.”

“Don’t believe I’m retiring, don’t believe I’m giving up this game for a vaccine mandate.”

Kyrie Irving speaks pic.twitter.com/So7qwh1r2f — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2021

“Do you think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I just really want to give up my job? You think I really just want to sit at home and not going after the things with my teammates…” – Kyrie pic.twitter.com/gV6BDK357j — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2021

Irving, who is set to make $34M in his third year with the Nets organization this year, might land up with nothing. Reportedly the Nets have also refused to offer their guard a contract extension.

Bayless, who has been debating the Irving situation on his show Undisputed regularly, believes Irving doesn’t understand what he means by saying he won’t retire. Bayless adds that the league will move on from him.

Bayless makes some valid points. However, it remains to be seen if league commissioner Adam Silver would step into the matter soon.