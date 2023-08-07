“I’m Still Trying to Process That, Lollapalooza What the Hell”: Shaquille O’Neal in Awe of ‘Biggest Crowd Ever’ at His DJ Diesel Set

DJ Diesel has taken over the life of Shaquille O’Neal as the big man makes the most of his offseason hiatus. Shaq had been on a European tour last month with his son Myles O’Neal, performing throughout the continent. However, the Diesel has returned to America from his long trip and without taking any breaks, has taken up the task to entertain his fans straightaway. As if to show their appreciation for Shaq’s hard work and dedication to his craft, Lollapalooza saw the biggest gathering of fans ever jumping to the tunes of DJ Diesel. The remarkable turnout managed to overwhelm even the Lakers legend himself despite his familiarity with global superstardom.

Last month, Shaq had a blast with his son Myles on their trip to Europe. The duo performed at several beautiful locations including Spain, Ibiza, and Croatia. They had a lot of fun performing at Mykonos as well.

Lollapalooza crowd stuns Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq put up a majestic showing in the recently concluded Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. The festival took place at Grant Park in downtown Chicago, overlooking the shores of Lake Michigan. The performance was by no means an ordinary one.

DJ Diesel’s stint attracted a sea of people dancing to the beats of the riveting music. The waves of fans gathered before the stage against the backdrop of a dazzling Chicago skyline was definitely a sight to behold. Shaq couldn’t contain his excitement after witnessing the energy of the crowd.

“Man I’m still tryin to process that @lollapalooza what the hell.. thank u guys for one of the most unforgettable sets of my DJ career,” Shaq wrote in his DJ Diesel Instagram account. “Lollapalooza that was the biggest crowd I’ve ever DJed for,” he added.

Shaq doesn’t deejay for money

Apart from his intense performances, Shaq’s authentic personality also attracts people to his DJ sets. Shaq once admitted that he actually loses money while performing at his DJ gigs.

Therefore, the big man doesn’t do it for money. On the contrary, he does it to feel the excitement of the crowd. It reminds him of his days playing in the NBA.

The big man has been pretty consistent with his DJ performances, especially during the summer. While most NBA stars are on vacation, Shaq is performing his music all around the world.