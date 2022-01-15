Basketball

“When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it”: Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio makes shocking confession about his priorities in life, leaving his NBA career up in the air amidst ACL injury recovery

“When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it”: Cleveland guard Ricky Rubio makes honest confession about where his priorities lie, leaving his NBA career up in the air amidst ACL injury recovery
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Six hitting machine": Nathan Lyon smashes consecutive sixes off Mark Wood in Hobart Ashes Test
Next Article
Why is Nathan Lyon called the GOAT: List of Nathan Lyon Test bowling records
NBA Latest Post
“When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it”: Cleveland guard Ricky Rubio makes honest confession about where his priorities lie, leaving his NBA career up in the air amidst ACL injury recovery
“When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it”: Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio makes shocking confession about his priorities in life, leaving his NBA career up in the air amidst ACL injury recovery

Spanish guard Ricky Rubio was a revelation for the Cavaliers this year before suffering a…