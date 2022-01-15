“When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it”: Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio makes shocking confession about his priorities in life, leaving his NBA career up in the air amidst ACL injury recovery

Spanish guard Ricky Rubio was a revelation for the Cavaliers this year before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the surprising packages in the league. They currently boast of a 25-18 record, sitting as the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, and look all set to make the playoffs for the first time since the departure of LeBron James in 2018.

While most of the success can be attributed to potential All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarett Allen, and rightfully so. However, another reason was the impressive displays of Ricky Rubio off the bench, which they needed, with Collin Sexton out for the foreseeable future.

The Spanish guard even had a 37-point performance at MSG, which included 10 assists and 8 three-pointers. In fact, before the injury, Rubio was playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Ricky Rubio opens up about the priorities in life.

Ricky Rubio has been an integral part of the Cavs offense, averaging a career-high 13.1 points per game. Moreover, the veteran guard dished out 6.6 assists and grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game in 34 games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Ricky Rubio was helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/QuNciWZB2y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

Recently, Ricky Rubio was reflecting on the injury and his future in the NBA post-recovery. In a shocking confession, he hinted at leaving the league and going back home to his family. He goes on to say –

“When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it. I will have to go back. I don’t want to make him dizzy moving around when he’s six years old, at the age of starting to make friends. It was discussed with my wife and we have it very clear. There will come a time when basketball will not be the priority.”

At age 30, It is that time in a person’s life where one has to make his priorities clear. For Rubio, it happens to his family over everything, even the NBA.

Rubio knows he doesn’t have a lot of time left in the league. The ACL injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Spanish international, as he was just beginning to find his feet in Cleveland. Hopefully, he is back as soon as possible and back playing in the league.

