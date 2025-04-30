When Steph Curry’s Clutch Free-Throws During 2015 Finals Led to Daughter Riley Showering Father Dell Curry With Love

May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Riley Curry address the media in a press conference after game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 2014-15 NBA season was Stephen Curry’s breakout year. The Warriors legend won his first MVP and first championship, overcoming an injury-riddled early career to solidify himself as arguably the best point guard in the league. The 2015 NBA Playoffs also proved to be big for Steph’s oldest daughter, Riley.

While Steph was at the free-throw line, knocking down a pair of clutch shots to give the Dubs a late-game lead in Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals, the camera kept focusing on Riley. Just two years old at the time, Riley couldn’t help but join in the excitement of the crowd, showering her grandfather, Dell, with kisses as fans cheered.

Young Riley was clearly happy to be part of the moment, clinging closely to her grandpa and even reaching over to her grandmother, Sonya, during Steph’s charity-stripe trip. Eventually, Riley was able to tap Sonya’s wrist, prompting her to turn around with an ecstatic smile.

This was just one of the moments where Steph’s daughter stole the show from him. Despite his being on the verge of an encouraging 2-0 lead in his first Finals, Riley was somehow the star. She also managed to go viral earlier in these playoffs when she memorably took over Steph’s post-game press conference.

Riley Curry made headlines during Western Conference Finals presser

In one of the most iconic moments from 2015 NBA Playoffs, Steph decided to take Riley out with him for his post-game presser following Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. Unsurprisingly, the energetic toddler couldn’t stay quiet — or still — throughout the minutes-long interview.

“That’s too loud, daddy. Be quiet,” Riley said as her father started talking into the microphone right beside her ear. She wouldn’t stand for that throughout the course of the presser, and instead got up and walked around behind the table before going back to Steph’s lap.

She even hid herself from everyone at one point, crawling under the covered table, which got a laugh out of everyone in the room when she popped out. Steph couldn’t believe all the antics his daughter managed to get herself into at just two years old. Nearly 10 years later, though, there’s no doubt the four-time champion has become more comfortable as a father.

Now, with Riley nearing her teenage years, Steph has had countless learning experiences with his oldest child. With three more children to follow in Ryan, Canon, and Caius, the two-time MVP and his wife, Ayesha, have their hands even fuller than they did when Riley was taking over press conferences.