When Steph Curry’s 2 Y/O Daughter Riley Adorably Interrupted Uncle Seth Curry’s Post-Game Interview

It is hard to believe it has been 10 years since Riley Curry’s infamous press conference with her father, Stephen Curry. The firstborn of the Curry family is justifiably out of the spotlight, but was once the fans’ favorite child of an NBA player. She is most known for her antics with her father, but it didn’t stop there.

In the 2015 NBA playoffs, Riley became a star across the league. Following Game 1 of Golden State’s Western Conference Finals series against the Rockets, Curry spoke with the media. He attended the press conference with his daughter on his lap, but she absolutely stole the show.

She didn’t care that her father was answering questions. Instead, she wanted to be the center of attention. Between many adorable outbursts, she eventually left the room erupting in laughter. Many people remember this moment, but this wasn’t the only instance she took over a post-game press conference for a member of the Curry family.

A few months before the 2015 NBA Finals, Riley attended an NBA G-League game featuring her uncle, Seth Curry. Seth was a member of the Erie Bayhawks at the time. She supported him alongside her family.

Seth’s post-game interview took place behind the scorer’s table. As he was answering the questions, his niece slowly crept up behind him. She waited patiently for her uncle to notice her before asserting herself fully in the frame.

It didn’t take long until Seth acknowledged Riley’s presence and let her fully enjoy the moment. He lifted her onto his lap and introduced her. Shortly after, she wouldn’t need to be introduced anymore after her press conference antics led for her to become a star.

Riley has grown significantly since that moment with her uncle. Fortunately, she doesn’t have to attend G-League games to watch her uncle play.

Seth’s career didn’t pan out in the same fashion as his older brother’s. The 6-foot-1 guard had a rougher road to his NBA dreams. He spent two seasons in the G-League, one with the Bayhawks and another with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

He eventually received an opportunity with the Kings in the 2015-16 season and hasn’t looked back. Seth, like Steph, is widely considered one of the best shooters in the league. Statistically, he has an edge over his brother as he led the league in three-point percentage last season at 45.6%.

Steph and his brother don’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. As a result, Riley will have plenty of more games to support her father and uncle, even if that means her press conference antics are a thing of the past.