Teaming Up With $162 Billion Worth ‘Tycoon’, Devin Booker Invested a Chunk of His Salary in an $80,000,000 Series C Round 2 Years Ago

May 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker is one of the leading young faces of the NBA. The young guard, only 26 years old, has put together an impressive investment portfolio that includes companies such as Overtime, CoCo5, and Buzzer just to name a few. But of all his investments and business partners over the years, Devin’s $80,000,000 series C investment alongside Jeff Bezos, has to be his highlight moment in the investing world so far.

Jeff Bezos, who held the mantle of the world’s richest man for many years, is reported to have a net worth of 162 Billion dollars as of 2022-23. Rubbing shoulders with industry giants such as Bezos is almost always going to lead to great things. The same happened with the Phoenix star, as Booker made the Forbes 30 under 30 list, something that is quite a remarkable achievement because Booker was only 26 when he was nominated.

Reacting to the selection, Booker said, “I want to play for a very long time. But I’m worried about life after basketball and building businesses that will be here once the ball stops bouncing.”

Devin Booker makes $80,000,000 investment alongside Jeff Bezos in Overtime

Back in 2021, Overtime Sports, a sports media brand, went on to raise $80,000,000 in investment. The list of investors included Jeff Bezos’ investment firm, entertainer Drake, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and several National Basketball Association players.

Overtime is a sports media company that is focused on bringing content that appeals to the Genz crowd across the world. Overtime also hosts multiple sports leagues, in an attempt to provide opportunities and disrupt the current paradigm of professional sports.

The list of investors also included NBA players such as Trae Young, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and many more. Of all the NBA players who have shown interest in the company, Devin Booker was one of the earliest investors in the brand.

Booker, who is still relatively younger than most of the league, understands the importance of providing sports content that caters to the youth of society. It also helps that Overtime has always been heavily involved in basketball, especially covering the growth of High School and AAU players.

Devin Booker signs with Nike with his signature shoe on the way

Phoenix Suns are the heavy favorites to make it out of the West this season. Booker, while on his way to play his 9th season in the league, has already ascended to superstar status. This fact was recently validated by Nike, as Booker was given the green signal to get his signature shoe.

Booker, who has almost only worn Kobe’s throughout his entire career, dropped a teaser ‘video’ of him wearing the shoes in different events and locations. The video included appearances from stars such as Drake and Jamal Crawford. The Nike athlete seems to be excited about the shoes, as ” Book 1″ is rumored to be released in the spring of 2024.