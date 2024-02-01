4x Champ Sheryl Swoopes’ Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark WNBA Take Has Sparks’ Lexie Brown, LiAngelo Ball Reacting

Women’s basketball is seeing a lot of buzz around two young and promising players looking to make the transition to WNBA – Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Clark is currently representing the Iowa Hawkeyes, while Reese plays for the LSU Tigers. WNBA franchises are keeping a close eye on both the players, and fans can’t wait to see them in action. However, the transition from college basketball to the pros may not be as easy as some think. Four-time WNBA champion – Sheryl Swoopes appeared as a guest on the ‘Gil’s Arena’ and gave her opinion on both the players.

Sheryl Swoopes is a WNBA legend and was the first player to be signed in the league. She had an illustrious career, winning multiple MVP awards and championships. Recently, Swoopes was invited as a guest on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast to talk about the two rising stars in the women’s game. The 4x WNBA champion began with Angel Reese and said,

“I think Angel will eventually be a good pro. I don’t think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will. And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game – it’s good.”

Swoopes talked about WNBA rosters having limited spots and current players not going to make it easy for them to affect their own livelihood. She said, “Like there’s talent. Like these women can play. And because there are very few roster spots. It’s a real job.” Adding to this, she claimed that this makes the competition tough and players want to be better than the rest to grab that spot.

She echoed the same sentiments for Clark and said, “So will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely,” Swoopes added. “Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she’s doing right now, immediately? Absolutely not, not gonna happen.”

The comments by Swoopes were posted by SportsCenter on Instagram which resulted in players chiming in on her opinion. WNBA player for the LA Sparks – Lexi Brown, called out SportsCenter for posting this instead of other relevant achievements and said, “Yall’s overall coverage of wbb is WEIRD.1. Caitlin had a 38 point performance a few days ago (nada). 2. SC beat LSU (nada BUT y’all did post that they were losing at the half). 3. Hannah Hidalgo (Freshman at ND) scored 34 and beat UConn in Storrs (CRICKETS). But you want to post this…..got it @sportscenter.”

Even LiAgenglo Ball commented on the IG post and backed Caitlin Clark to light up the league after getting drafted.

Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark

The NCAA Women’s Basketball is seeing a budding rivalry between two basketball stars – Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Representing the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers, both the players are leading their teams to a winning record. The two players began to be pitted against one another since their meeting in the 2023 NCAA Championship game. Since then, Clark versus Reese has become a constant talking point amongst college basketball fans and media.

The Hawkeyes are second in the Big Ten Conference with a 19-2 record behind Clark’s 32.0 points and 7.6 assists in 21 games. Caitlin is on a scoring spree as she recently became the NCAA’s top scorer in the history of the Association for both men and women. The Tigers stand fourth in the Southeastern Conference as Angel Reese averages 19.6 points and 12.2 rebounds. The LSU team is currently on a two-game losing streak and would be hoping to get their affairs in order.