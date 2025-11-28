“When You Got a Great PG Like Luka”: LeBron James Talks About Being a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for the Lakers

Questions have been asked about LeBron James’ current fit with the Los Angeles Lakers, especially since the news of his sciatica diagnosis. It seemed the Lakers would begin the season a step slower than their peers without one of their best players. However, they have jumped to a 10-4 record, making many believe James would not be able to acclimatize to this roster. The 4 time NBA champion, of course, doesn’t view the adjustment to be a challenge whatsoever.

For the entirety of LeBron’s career, the ball has always been in his hands. Rightfully so, he is arguably the greatest NBA player of all time. Nonetheless, he is 40 years old. It isn’t sustainable for him to lead the team in usage like he has grown accustomed to during his prime years.

The Lakers had earlier tried to work that kink out with Anthony Davis, yet the big man was never able to fully grab the torch from James. But with the team acquiring Luka Doncic, it seems the torch has been successfully passed.

Regardless of what social media narratives say, LeBron has been waiting for the day his workload can lessen. Now he has adapted to a new role with this Lakers team.

“It goes without saying, I’m a Swiss Army knife,” James said on the Mind the Game podcast. “So, that’s spotting up, waiting to get the ball from Luka or AR, whatever the case may be.”

James could certainly impose his will on the game as well, but he won’t have to anymore. His season debut was a perfect example. The 21-time All-Star finished with 11 points and 12 assists in a 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz.

In the past, the Lakers would have sunk off a cliff without James in the lineup. This new development led to James offering a ton of praise to the coaching staff and team for their level of production.

“What JJ and the coaches have done [is amazing]. We’re playing exceptional basketball with so many injuries so far,” he said.

The trio of LeBron, Luka, and Austin Reaves have all missed time so far this season. The Lakers were without all three of them in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but they still came out victorious.

Optimism is at an all-time high in Laker land and LeBron credits Doncic for it.

“When you’ve got a great point guard like Luka, who creates so many eyes around him, the best thing I can do is slash in from that 45 degree. So, just having that growth mindset throughout my career, to whatever position I would ever be able to be put in,” James said.

Even at 40, LeBron is still one of the best players the league has to offer. The fact that he has bought into a ‘Swiss Army knife’ role is amazing news for the Lakers. There’s still a lot more of the NBA season to play out, but this Lakers team poses a serious threat to opposing Western Conference rivals.