“When Zion Williamson’s out There, He Show Up!”: Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Name ‘Basic Expectation’ from Pelicans Star Ahead of $34,005,250 Year

Zion Williamson has been out of NBA action with a hamstring injury since the beginning of this year, adding to his long list of injuries since Draft Day in 2019. Williamson could only play 29 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, which ended for the Southwest Division team after a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament. Pelicans will surely be requiring the services of their talented young star in the 2023-24 season. Keeping in mind his track record in the NBA, Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce laid out the basic expectation from Zion Williamson this year.

Williamson signed a five-year $197,230,450 Designated Rookie Extension in July of last year with the Pelicans. The deal is set to kick in from this season and fetch him a staggering $34,005,250. The New Orleans star’s exorbitant contract is more a result of his sky-high potential than his actual performance in the league. Therefore, the pressure will be on the 23-year-old to justify all the hype surrounding him coming out of college prior to being picked first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett get serious about Zion Williamson

During the latest episode of Showtime Basketball’s KG Certified podcast, Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett addressed the availability of Zion Williamson, an issue that has been plaguing New Orleans for the last few years. Both Pierce and Garnett seemed to think that the matter is past laughs and giggles now. It’s time for Williamson to get some reps in and put up good numbers, or his career could face the risk of a steep decline.

Pierce laid out the basic expectation for Williamson this season, saying, “I think Zion gotta show. Show up. And show out…Not that he gotta show up…when [Zion Williamson’s] out there, he show up. But it’s just being out there.”

“He gotta be available,” he added. The 2008 NBA Finals MVP seemed to believe that Zion puts up decent numbers whenever he is on the court. In fact, Pierce even cited an instance when he was shocked to see the Pelicans at the top of the Western Conference table for a short while due to Zion’s dominance. He concluded his argument by saying that a healthy Zion Williamson could upend the hierarchy in the West.

However, the two 2008 NBA Champions had differing opinions on the matter. Contrary to Pierce’s belief, Garnett seemed to think that Zion’s problem is not his lingering foot injury, but his mental make-up. According to KG, if he manages to conquer his mind, success will follow the Pelicans star.

Williamson could still turn it around

Paul Pierce’s optimism has been echoed by many others around the league. Judging from the flashes of brilliance we have witnessed, Zion could still very well turn out to be an all-time great player, if he could stay healthy.

FS1 host Nick Wright even predicted a top 10 all-time spot for the two-time All-Star if he plays at least 70 games per season. The onus is now on Williamson to deliver on the expectations this season.