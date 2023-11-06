“Where Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid is”: 3x All-Star Believes Anthony Davis Stepping Up Could Take the Lakers to the Next Level

Anthony Davis has recently been threatening to return to his best for the LA Lakers, on both ends of the court. Averaging 26.3 points and 13 rebounds in six games thus far, AD’s performances brought forth compliments from Gilbert Arenas, on a recent segment of his Gil’s Arena podcast. Comparing his impact to the likes of Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid, Arenas claimed that the Lakers will look like a far different team if AD can continue his recent heroics.

Davis has had troubles with consistency and injuries in recent seasons, and Arenas believes that the Lakers can challenge for a title if both LeBron and Davis continue delivering. The clip was shared on YouTube by Gomicdoys.

“If AD is playing like this, even better. If he steps up to where [Nikola] Jokic and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and [Joel] Embiid is, that’s the level he is actually on, then we got a whole different team, you know? But that’s something he has to want, because you play different. When you talking about, you can rely on,” Arenas said.

He went on to compare Davis in particular with Joel Embiid, claiming that there were quite a few similarities between the two. “People don’t realize but like you and Embiid, there’s no, he just weighs more than you, but there’s no difference there. You play better defense, a little bit more athletic but you know what I mean, putting the ball in your hands and you getting busy, you can do that,” Arenas claimed.

Arenas firmly believes that AD has all the qualities required to have the same kind of impact that 2023 MVP Embiid has had on the 76ers. The podcast host even claimed that Davis is more athletic, and a better defender than Joel Embiid. However, that is only useful to the Lakers if he plays regularly.

Stephen A. Smith was aghast after Anthony Davis’ season opener

Davis and the Lakers were handed a deja vu of sorts by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the season opener. While LeBron also had a quiet night, Smith in particular was angry with AD for scoring zero points in the 2nd half.

Davis hadn’t converted any of his six attempts in the final two quarters and the Lakers failed to recover from a 14-point deficit they gave away in the first quarter. Claiming that what happened to AD was embarrassing, Smith had proclaimed that they had no hope of winning the championship this season as well.

Of course, things appear to have changed since then. AD has had a decent run of games and seems to be growing in confidence every game.