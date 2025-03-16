While Analysts Pit Magic Johnson Against Stephen Curry, Lakers Legend Sends Out a Heartwarming Note

With 4 threes against the Knicks on Saturday night, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to land 4,000 career three-pointers. His personal milestone has also coincided with a scorching hot 13-2 streak for the Golden State Warriors. Since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the Dubs have the second-best record in the league, thanks in large part to the production of the Chef.

Notably, the NBA’s leading three-point scorer has knocked down over 40% of his 11.7 long-range attempts over the last 15 games. During that stretch, Curry has been the fourth-highest scorer in the league, averaging 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6 assists. Like clockwork, his timely resurgence has re-opened the greatest point guard of all time conversation, at least among the analysts at ESPN.

The two-time MVP’s recent run of performances has convinced Kendrick Perkins of his place on the podium. “Steph Curry is the greatest point guard of all time,” he proclaimed on ESPN. Naturally, Stephen A. Smith had something to say about it.

“You wanna call him the greatest point guard to ever live when Magic Johnson is right in this city?” Smith responded. “That quintessential description of a point guard will belong to Magic Johnson.”

Since Curry won his fourth ring and first Finals MVP in 2022, the door has remained open for comparisons between him and Magic. Steph gave himself the nod while Johnson maintained that his resume outshines that of #30, leading the debate to no conclusive end.

However, it doesn’t stop Perkins and Smith from drumming up the conversation whenever Curry surpasses a new milestone. As reverent as it is to consider him the greatest point guard of all time, it’s also unnecessary for the twilight of Steph’s historic career to only feature comparisons to a legend from another era.

Perhaps the ESPN veterans should take a page from Magic Johnson’s book and appreciate his greatness while it lasts. Unfazed by Curry’s progress in the GOAT PG debate, Johnson recently took to his social media to commend the Chef on his latest achievement.

“I want to congratulate Steph Curry on becoming the only player in NBA history to make 4,000 threes!” the five-time NBA champion tweeted.

It’s a positive change of pace from the narratives that keep pitting Johnson against Curry. Even their fans would admit that their playstyles are far too different to be compared, at least to any definitive end. Yet, media members continue reducing their legacies to answer the question of who is greater.

As the adage goes, comparison is the thief of joy. And in this case, it might be robbing the joy of witnessing one of the most unique offensive talents in NBA history. At 37 years of age, Steph is on the final legs of his career, and there would be no better time to embrace Magic Johnson’s approach and simply appreciate the greatness.