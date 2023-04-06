HomeSearch

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Heat?: 76ers Star’s Health Status Updated Ahead of Big Game Against Jimmy Butler

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 06/04/2023

Apr 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a technical foul shot against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is something else. Over the last 2 months or so, the man has been taking long strides in solidifying his case as the MVP this season, despite incredible performances from Nikola Jokic too. Frankly, at this point, it’s starting to seem like there is no more debate required on who should win the honor.

Looking ahead though, there are only 3 games in the regular season left for Philadelphia, meaning that the franchise will have to be more than keenly aware of the health status of their superstar, especially given how injury prone he was in the past. Given how long of a season he has played already, fatigue can be a real point of concern.

So, with that in mind, is Joel Embiid fit enough to play in tonight’s big game against the Miami Heat? Or will he have to take some rest on the sidelines for this one?

 

ESPN reveals Joel Embiid’s health status ahead of this game against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat

Joel Embiid has played in all of this franchise’s last 4 games. However, if there has been any concern regarding the man being fatigued so far, it has turned out to be discredited, as ESPN reports the man is fully healthy and raring to go against the Miami Heat tonight.

That said, it may not be such a bad idea to sit out the man for this one. After all, the 76ers are already 3rd seed at the moment, with a 5-game gap on the 4th seeded Cavaliers. So, in other words, the situation is nice enough for the franchise to start thinking about the playoffs, and how best to conserve their star.

However, whether or not they do so will only be found out a mere hour before the game. And if they don’t, this is bound to be a very interesting star clash between Embiid, and Jimmy Butler. That’s a matchup nobody within the NBA community wants to miss out on.

 

What is Joel Embiid averaging this season?

After 65 games played, Joel Embiid is currently averaging 33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1 steal, and 1.7 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 54.7% from the field, 32.8% from three, and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

