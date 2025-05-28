Who Are Jalen Williams’ Parents Ronald and Nicole? Everything We Know About OKC Star’s Family

The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as one of the top teams in the NBA this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the current MVP, received heaps of praise for turning the franchise around, and rightfully so. But he isn’t the only one responsible for OKC’s dominance. Jalen Williams is also shining brightly alongside SGA.

The Thunder have developed a family-like atmosphere within the team. As far as Williams is concerned, the importance of family holds equal weight in both his personal and professional worlds. And that connection begins with his parents.

Who are Jalen’s parents? All about Ronald and Nicole

The All-NBA Third Team member’s parents, Ronald and Nicole Williams, were born and raised in America. Their pride in their nationality led them to join the United States Air Force.

They both dedicated a large portion of their lives to serving their country. Nicole served for 13 years, while Ronald nearly doubled his time with 24 years. They met each other during their time in the Air Force.

Not much is known about the details of their relationship, but one thing is certain: their love for family is very strong. And they went on to have three children, two sons and a daughter. The eldest being Jasmine, then Jalen, and the youngest Cody.

Who are Jalen’s siblings? All about Cody and Jasmine

Jalen’s older sister keeps a low profile from the media. She can be seen attending Thunder home games, but other than that, there isn’t much information about her. Cody, on the other hand, is a familiar name for basketball fans.

Cody followed in his brother’s footsteps, pursuing a basketball career. He turned his dreams into a reality as he heard his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Utah Jazz selected him with the 10th overall pick.

The 6-foot-7 guard struggled in his rookie season, but has enormous potential, just like his brother. The two faced off against each other just once in the 2024-25 season.

Of course, Jalen got the better of his younger brother, but the moment was an important milestone in the Williams family.

Jalen has an extremely supportive family that continues to root for him every step of the way. The 24-year-old is on the cusp of potentially winning an NBA championship. An accomplishment that will make his entire family proud.