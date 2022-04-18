“Jordan Poole smoked me in 3 out of 5 spots!”: When Klay Thompson knew how good Warriors’ young star would be, all the way back in 2019

An interview from 2019 shows how confident Klay Thompson was about Jordan Poole and his potential all the way back then

The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs, and have taken the first step towards the ultimate goal. A huge reason for their win in Game 1 against MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets was Jordan Poole.

The 3rd year player out of Michigan has grown exponentially since the last season. After a slow start to his NBA career, Jordan put in the work and made sure he made his name on a team having 3 future Hall-of-Famers. So far, his efforts have paid off, both for him and the Warriors.

In Game 1, Poole was the key driving force for the Warriors. He had a 30-piece for his Playoffs debut, leading the Dubs to a 123-107 win. After the game, a clip from 2019, Jordan’s rookie year, emerged.

Klay Thompson always knew Jordan Poole would be a terrific player

Back in 2019, the Golden State Warriors were coming fresh off a defeat to the Raptors in the NBA Finals. On top of the loss, they also lost Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson was sidelined for the season with an ACL injury.

Bob Myers and his crew sat down and worked out the picks of the Draft, in a manner to complement their Big 3, but also be the future of the team. With this in mind, they selected Jordan Poole as the #28 pick.

In the same year, Stephen Curry got ruled out due to a wrist injury, 4 games in the season. This gave Poole a lot more minutes than one would have initially expected. Talking to the TNT Crew, Klay Thompson showed he had full faith in the young players on the team, especially Jordan Poole.

Even though the 2019 season did not go as expected, Poole has not let Klay down. He has become a vital piece on the Warriors and was the reason the Dubs finished with 5 straight wins to wrap the season up. Hopefully, he can keep up his performance in the playoffs, and keep contributing to the Dubs.

Poole’s test continues tonight, as the Dubs host the Nuggets for Game 2 at 7 PM PT.