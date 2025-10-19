Who is James Harden’s Girlfriend? Everything We Know About Paije Speights

The life of an NBA star can become difficult to manage individually. The fame, notoriety may be overwhelming for some, which is why it’s important to have a good support system. Thankfully, Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden has that in his girlfriend, Paije Speights.

The two made their relationship public back in 2024. However, in season 2 of the Starting 5, Harden properly introduced Paije to the world as his significant other. Paije may not be an A-list celebrity like Harden is, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t built an impressive portfolio herself.

About Paije Speights

In a similar vein to Harden, Speights has a strong drive to be the best she can be at her craft. The 37-year-old is a popular fashion designer boasting over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Speights’ passion for fashion began during her upbringing in Detroit.

Speights’ adventures have led to the launch of her own company, Front Paije. Her work consists of many pieces, such as denim and bandanas, featuring a signature patchwork stitching. She has a website people can order from, along with a physical store in her home state of Michigan.

Regardless of whatever obstacles arose, Speights remained true to her passion. As a result, it eventually led to her path intertwining with Harden, which changed both of their lives forever.

Harden and Speights’ relationship

The two have been together for roughly a year. However, it certainly feels longer than that. Speights was a mainstay at plenty of Clippers games throughout the 2024-25 season. LA fans are hoping that remains the case for the 2025-26 season, since Harden had an immense bounce-back year once they began dating.

Harden and Speights did a great job keeping their relationship under wraps. It wasn’t until the two attended former NBA star Rajon Rondo’s wedding in Italy together that they made things official. The status of their relationship began to spread like wildfire once video footage of Speights catching the bouquet went viral.

James Harden: “I’m in love. I’m in love.” ❤️ Starting 5 Season 2 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/7pV0XmLvSN — Netflix (@netflix) October 16, 2025

Harden’s face may have become a meme and instilled fear, but he is extremely happy in his relationship. “I’m in love,” Harden said on Starting 5.

The two are quite mature in their ability to navigate life in their relationship. Speights understands the life and struggles of an NBA player since she used to date another in the past.

Speights was in a relationship with Mario Chalmers

Way before Speights and Harden crossed paths, the designer was in a relationship with two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers. The two dated while Chalmers was a member of the Miami Heat. Their relationship would lead to the birth of their son, Prynce Almario Chalmers on October 26, 2018.

The pair didn’t announce either the start or the end of their information to the public. However, images of them began circulating in 2014, while they eventually split up after the birth of Prynce in 2018.

However, the past is the past. Speights’ heart is with Harden. The Clippers star accepts her for who she is and vice versa, which is all that matters.