Who is Joel Embiid supporting in Eagles vs Chiefs at the NFL Super Bowl LVII?

Philadelphia is renowned for its long-running sporting culture and the Eagles, Sixers, and Phillies lap up a majority of the fandom. Being a sporting icon in Philly amidst passionate fans is quite an achievement for most. Joel Embiid who headlined the “Process” is one of those for the Philly faithful.

Ever since being drafted in 2014, the Cameroonian big man has been the franchise centerpiece of the Sixers. Embiid and his swashbuckling style of play have thrilled the Sixer faithful consistently during his time at Philadelphia.

While he has been regularly spotted at Eagles games and embracing the region’s sports culture, Embiid might just have committed a cardinal Philly sin. The center was asked about who he would pick in the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

And while his allegiance might be true, Embiid’s response belied the expectations of Philadelphians.

Joel Embiid selected Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as his pick to win the Super Bowl.

Going against his Philly pride, the big man stated that he believes the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl. And his belief in the Chiefs arises from his appreciation for Patrick Mahomes‘ abilities.

While Embiid is a fan of the Eagles, he feels the Mahomes factor will take the game away from them. As reported by Sam DiGiovanni of Clutchpoints, Embiid was clear in making his statement.

“Asked Joel Embiid his prediction for the Super Bowl…he said he thinks the Chiefs are winning it because of Patrick Mahomes, who he says is approaching Tom Brady levels of greatness. He did make it clear that he’s rooting for the Eagles, though” reported DiGiovanni.

Embiid certainly is a fan of Mahomes. To compare him to the GOAT candidate of the NFL is certainly something. As much as Embiid wants his Eagles to win, he recognizes the Herculean task ahead of his team.

Joel Embiid’s pick isn’t the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl though.

Embiid’s pick in favor of the Chiefs and Mahomes is a wildcard by some accounts. It seems the world isn’t fully convinced of the abilities of Patrick Mahomes as much as Embiid is.

The Philadelphia Eagles are favored to win by more than 1.5 points. A reasonable margin to describe the status of favorites going into the game.

Either way, it would appear Embiid stands to win both ways. If the Eagles win, his team wins and if the Chiefs win, his sporting acumen wins.

