Who Is Marcus Tsohonis? Bronny James’ USC Debut ‘Spoiled’ By Long Beach State Senior

Bronny James made his long awaited USC freshman debut tonight against Long Beach State. LeBron James, who said several times over prior to the debut that he’d miss a Lakers game to watch his son lace up for the first time at the collegiate level, luckily didn’t have to miss a game to watch the spectacle. With all the hype surrounding Bronny, it’s easy to forget that the game was actually won by Long Beach State who were led by senior Marcus Tsohonis.

Advertisement

This win by Long Beach State is the first by the university at USC since 1987 and it was on the back of Tsohonis’s 28 points. He shot 7-14 from the field, 3-6 from beyond the arc, and an impressive 11-13 from the charity stripe. He would go on to dish out 3 assists while at it as well en route to a win on OT.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brhoops/status/1734010361936785757?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Many of those who watched this game simply for James would probably be less than informed on who exactly Tsohonis is. The man who tied the game up at 74 a piece with 3.9 seconds remaining has been a solid collegiate level scorer for some time now.

The 6’3 point guard has done everything from set the Long Beach State record for most points in a game with 46 in a triple OT game against UC San Diego to now bring his scoring average up to 17.2 points per game after leading the way for his squad. Seems as though he loves chasing a team down when they’re up big as his season high came when down 16 to Michigan, leading to him dropping 35 points.

Bronny James thanks his doctors for all the work they’ve put in

Bronny James made his debut for USC after missing several games due to the fact that on July 24th, he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice. He was hospitalized for 3 days in Los Angeles and the incident was described as ‘congenital heart defect’.

The USC head coach, a mere few days ago, said that Bronny was participating in full contact practices and him making his debut tonight was quite surprising given the short time between full contact practice and an actual game. He would however, have a fairly decent game for someone coming back from what he came back from.

Bronny James had 4 points, 2 steals, assists, and 1 chasedown block reminiscent of his father, LeBron James. Following the game, he would go on to thank the medical professionals who helped him get to this point.

Advertisement