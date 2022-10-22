Who is Moe Harkless? Lakers Spark Signing Rumors Post Free Agent Workout with 6ft 7′ Forward

The LA Lakers spark rumors of signing Moe Harkless after a free agent workout and meeting with the 10-year NBA veteran.

The Lakers front office is looking to waste no time, already swinging into action post an 0-2 start to their 2022-23 campaign. Sadly, GM Rob Pelinka and co have carried off from where they left last year despite not even being able to make the play-in tournament.

Whether it be the lack of shooting on the roster or fitting in Russell Westbrook, the Lakers fail to learn from past experiences. Though the Jeanie Buss franchise did hire Darvin Ham as head coach and acquire the likes of Patrick Beverley or Lonnie Walker, it doesn’t solve the crux of having a non-shooting unit.

Nonetheless, GM Pelinka and co continue to experiment, their latest subject being Moe Harkless. The 29-year-old has played for a host of teams over his decade-long career, averaging 6.9 PPG and 3.5 RPG shooting 32.0% from the 3-point line and 62.4% from the free-throw line.

Lakers hold free-agent workout and meeting with a 10-year NBA veteran – details: pic.twitter.com/BHUZOtiCyA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2022

Thus Harkless isn’t the solution when viewing the overall picture of the Lakers. Nevertheless, the front office continues to show a strong interest in him.

Who is Joe Harkless?

Standing at 6ft 7′, Harkless was the 15th pick in the 2012 draft, known for his length, athleticism, and ability to attack the rim. The American-Puerto Rico basketball player could defend as well, evident from his rebounding stats during high school and college.

Harkless played college basketball for St. John’s University, deciding to forgo his 3-year eligibility post freshman season and declaring him for the draft. During his time with the Red Storm, the NY native led the team in rebounding, blocked shots, and minutes played.

Unfortunately, Harkless couldn’t replicate his college success when he decided to go pro. As years passed, the veteran forward was shipped from one team to another, almost disappearing from the limelight. However, the former Blazers player has a chance to flip the switch.

Is Joe Harkless the right fit for the Lakers?

According to reports, the Lakers want to add Harkless to boost their wing depth. Needless to say, the purple and gold fans didn’t seem very happy with this development, given the potential signing of the former Kings player doesn’t solve the issue in the grander scheme of events.

Moe Harkless is a career 32% three point shooter and has never attempted more than 2.8 three point attempts in a season. — Colb (@___Colb___) October 21, 2022

There is an evident dearth of shooters on the Lakers roster, and looking at Harkless’ stats, he isn’t the cure for this issue. Meanwhile, one cannot draw any conclusions, given this was nothing more than a workout with the veteran forward.

