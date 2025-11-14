“I’ll Bet You $20”: ‘Homeboy Gambler’ Shaquille O’Neal on the NBA’s Illegal Gambling Scheme

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

The NBA has been struck with quite a few illegal gambling cases the past few years. Whether it’s Jontay Porter or Terry Rozier betting on their own unders, Commissioner Adam Silver has had his hands full. Shaquille O’Neal, a man with a bit more of an old-school mentality to him, admitted to how foolish gambling while worth millions is.

The latest case the NBA has had to deal with along with Kash Patel and the FBI has been Chauncey Billups’ dealings with the Italian mafia. Using Chauncey as a high-profile individual to lure unsuspecting gamblers into rigged games, they were able to make well over seven figures illegally.

Shaq, while on Rob Lowe’s podcast, condemned these actions. Not directly by using their names but the concept of ‘indulging’ in these shenanigans when you’re worth as much as you are.

“Guys make a lot of money. I don’t think I would jeopardize that for a stupid a** parlay. When you make $26 million, what’s an extra $20-30,000? Especially when you lose $26 million.”

What Shaq has preached here is exactly what has happened. Billups was earning around $4.75-5 million a year as the Trailblazers head coach while being signed to a multi-year deal. Rozier was earning $26.6 million with the Miami Heat and was under contract as well.

Now, due to all the hubbub surrounding them, their contracts will not be honored by their respective organizations until they are removed from the case or proven innocent. So, there is a high possibility of them losing generational amounts of money simply over thousands of dollars worth of bets.

The ‘Big Aristotle’, prior to imparting viewers with his wisdom, spoke on how he doesn’t like gambling. Period.

“Why would you do something to put your family, your name, in jeopardy? I’m a homeboy gambler. I’ll bet you $20. I’ve never played poker,” said Shaq.

While Shaq may not like betting, he’s certainly never stopped himself from doing so with his friends. He still owes comedian Ali Siddiq $1000 as he gave him fake $100 ‘Shaq bills’ with his face printed on them instead.

He even went as far as to bet $1 million on last year’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match, betting it all on Tyson to win. So, it’s safe to say that while he condemns the illegality of what Chauncey and crew did, he isn’t exempt from the occasional seven-figure bet.