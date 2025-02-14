“Gonna Have More Time for Beignets”: Kings Broadcast Mock Zion Williamson for Being Out on 2nd Night of Back-to-Back

Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on with his teammates on a time out against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped their 10-game losing skid against the Sacramento Kings last night. This was the third time in the past week that the two Western Conference teams faced off. But Sacramento got their own punches in on Zion Williamson before tip-off.

“Beignet or Nay?” was the question put up on the big screen in the pre-game show of the Kings’ broadcast. The implication was obviously that Zion would miss the game to have some of his favorite food.

When they faced off on Saturday, Williamson exploded for a season-high 40 points in 28 minutes. He followed it up with another 33-point outburst during the Wednesday night matchup between the Pels and Kings, but he was unable to carry it forward as he didn’t suit up last night in the Big Easy.

The Kings broadcasters poked fun at Zion for missing the second night of back-to-backs during their pre-game show. “He had 73 points in 56 minutes against Sacramento and the Pelicans say, ‘No, he’s not playing, you know?’” NBC’s Deuce Mason commented.

Despite losing to the Kings twice in five days, Williamson was on a scorcher during their previous matchups. He shot a combined 29 of 39 from the field between those two games, prompting shock from the Kings broadcast about his unavailability last night. The Pelicans’ injury report listed Zion to be out due to conditioning reasons, which the Kings broadcasters clearly didn’t agree with.

“I’m like, returned to conditioning or whatever, the term is just let him play. That’s how you get conditioned,” Mason added.

Mason’s co-host, Morgan Ragan, chimed in with her own dig about the high-flying forward’s absence.

“I mean, look, now he’s going to have more time for beignets. Stay away from the beignets! And also, we’re not fat-shaming. I mean, we’re just saying because he’s a professional athlete,” Ragan added pre-game.

Kings pregame show roasting Zion who is out tonight with beignet reference pic.twitter.com/ScyaWJSne1 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 14, 2025

Even though they covered their tracks by claiming they weren’t trying to shame the former Duke star, fans online took their comments as a dig at Zion’s weight. “They’re right [emoji],” a netizen added in response to the broadcasters’ comments. Another user added to the joke, tweeting, “Benched by pineapple pizza?” .

A New Orleans faithful stepped in to defend his franchise star, writing, “Zion dominates regardless of halftime snacks!”

However, several fans shared their frustration about Williamson’s lack of consistency, sharing their thoughts about his potential and current status in the league.

It’s pretty sad that this dude has so much hype coming out of Duke and has just become a stiff — Road to Mania/MSG Bill (@billy_lyons_) February 14, 2025

Seeing some of the comments from the fans, broadcaster Morgan Ragan chimed in under the post to further clarify her intentions.

“Nah not roasting him. Just transitioning into a segment called beignet or nay. We celebrate the hell outta Zion and his game all show long last night and he’s not playing tonight. The NBA is better with that man on the floor and we have nothing but love for him and his journey [emoji],” Ragan tweeted.

It’s a respectful explanation from the broadcast team, though, it won’t do much to stop the fans from poking fun at Williamson’s eating habits. Since beignets a rather famous dessert in New Orleans, Zion has already faced a lot of jokes about needing to put them down.

However, he can take solace in the fact that his Pelicans had the last laugh last night as they defeated the Kings 140-133 behind a 43-point night from CJ McCollum.