Who Made the 74 Sapphires Engraved Golden State Warriors Championship Ring in 2018?

In 2018, the Warriors won their third championship in four years and went all out for their Ring, which had 74 Sapphires and 74 Diamonds

The Golden State Warriors are mere hours away from Ring Night. After beating the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors were crowned the 2022 NBA Champions. It marks their 4th championship in eight seasons.

Everyone can see the excitement in and around the Warriors camp. Everyone is looking forward to ring night, whether it’s first-time winners like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins or 4x Winners like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Ring Night holds a special place in everyone’s minds. It not only commemorates the success of the previous season, but it also gives you the motivation to strive for the same in the current season. As the Warriors prepare for the 2022 Ring Night, let us take a look back at their 2018 NBA Championship Ring.

Who Designed the 2018 Golden State Warriors Championship Ring?

The 2018 Golden State Championship Ring was nothing less than a pure work of art. The small details in every nook and corner of the ring made it so special. These rings, designed by Jason Arasheben of Beverley Hills, have quite the bling on them.

They have 74 sapphires on the top, commemorating the 74 wins the Warriors had that season(58 regular season and 16 in the playoffs). The top of the ring can be twisted off, revealing Strength in Numbers written inside. On the flip side of the top are 74 diamonds.

👀First look! Dubs 2018 NBA Championship Rings by Jason of Beverly Hills!!! 🏆💍#DubNation pic.twitter.com/jTObw4mVcT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

On one side of the rings, there are 56 stones, which marked 56 years in the Bay. The other side, i.e, the player’s side, had 58 stones to mark the 58 wins that season.

It was one of the best Championship rings seen in the NBA. The Warriors were sure ecstatic to wear the same.

Last night the squad got some really big rings 💍 👀 More 📸 : https://t.co/iUnvdsSPEG pic.twitter.com/4jZd4LJ7Mu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

2022 Warriors Championship Ring

The Golden State Warriors are all set to receive their rings on Tuesday. The Defending Champions take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Opening Night. Before the matchup, we’ll see the Warriors raise their first banner at Chase Center, and hand out rings to the team.

It is a big night for the team, as we saw how that played a part in the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole controversy. However, there have been no details released about the ring as of yet. The Warriors are keeping the same a well-guarded secret. Thankfully we won’t have to wait to find out the same.

