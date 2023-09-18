“Who They Want to Humble”: Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Takes ‘Subtle Offense’ Over Deion Sanders Facing Heat From Fans

Former NFL and MLS player Deion Sanders, currently the coach of the University of Colorado Boulder, has come under fire for his bold personality in recent times. One of the most flamboyant personalities related to College Football, Sanders’ lack of “humility” has led to constant criticism from multiple sources. However, this time, he has been defended by an unlike source in the form of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union. On Instagram, Union expressed subtle offense at the fact that fans had been asking for humility from Deion Sanders. Union shared a tweet in which Sanders could be seen dancing on an episode of Saturday Night Live, just days after he had won the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sanders has had successful careers both as a baseball and a football player. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Sanders was the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year. Coach Prime has since created a hugely successful career as a coach.

Gabrielle Union springs to Deion Sanders’ defense on Instagram

Union suggested that fans had responded out of anger due to the success Deion Sanders continues to have as a coach. Sanders has been the SWAC Coach of the Year, two times (2021 and 22), and received the Eddie Robinson award in 2021 as well.

However, considering his overall personality and habit of never backing down, Sanders has regularly been asked to show more humility. However, it is fair to say that the 56-year-old simply pays no heed to the criticism, and continues in the same fashion.

The video, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter), was re-shared by Union as part of her Instagram story. She also added a Larry David visual, and the following caption on the clip:

“Always interesting who they want to “humble.”

In the clip, Sanders can be seen having the time of his life on the SNL stage. He appeared on the episode merely days after winning the Super Bowl and could be seen dancing in a pink suit.

Dwyane Wade was forced to watch Deion Sanders’ game in his car

The Colorado Buffaloes’ incredible rise in the PAC 12 conference this season has led to interest from all corners. Of course, that is also partly due to their maverick head coach.

Regardless, Dwyane Wade was recently watching a game after landing from a flight. Excited due to Coach Prime, Wade claimed that he had never before watched TV while sitting in a car.

However, after landing from a flight, he didn’t have the time to go home. This translated into his decision to watch the game right from where he was. The fact that NBA stars are also showing interest in the way the Colorado Buffaloes have started the season is evidence of the impact that Sanders has had on the team.