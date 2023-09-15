With $90,000,000 Worth Blenders Dropping New Line of ‘Deion Sanders Special’ Shades, Coach Prime Reveals if Jay Norvell’s Criticism Sped Up the Launch

Deion Sanders is all over College Football news lately, especially because Colorado State coach Jay Norvell decided to take shots at him. However, Sanders wasn’t having any of it and quickly shut him down. He also found, perhaps unintentionally, a great way to troll Norvell. Deion Sanders collaborated with Blenders Eyewear, worth $90 million as per US Chamber, to drop a new line of sunglasses. The release came conveniently after Norvell took shots at Sanders for wearing sunglasses.

Advertisement

Norvell was upset at Deion Sander’s style and called him out for not having respect for his elders as he was always wearing his shades at news conferences. Sanders didn’t really care much for the comments and instead appreciated the fact that it added more fuel to the fire for the rivalry game. After all, Sanders is going to do what he wants to, and he isn’t going to take trash talk from anyone. The rivalry game was already set to be intense, but now, there’s an added sense of intensity.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxLQ3TdOQQo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Deion Sanders’ Sunglasses Drop Comes At Hilariously Convenient Time

The UC Boulder coach is looking to make moves outside of college football, and he’s a big fan of sunglasses. He launched a new line with Blenders, with shades coming in Gold and Black colors.

Sanders got on the Rich Eisen Show, and he was asked about whether the sunglass drop had anything to do with Norvell’s comments. He was asked if the timeline was pushed up, just to throw it in Norvell’s face.

Sanders laughed and said that he wasn’t calculated enough to pull off something like that, but it would have been funny if he could have. He revealed the timeline for the sunglass drop was already set before, and Norvell had nothing to do with it when they came out.

At the end of the day, these shenanigans are only going to come back to bite Norvell. Boulder has dominated the rivalry against Colorado State, and under Sanders, they’ve greatly turned things around. They’re 2-0 and ranked 18th after finishing 1-11 last year while Colorado State comes in at 0-1.

Advertisement

Sanders Did Have One Final Reply For Jay Norvell

At the end of the day, Sanders did have to do something to shove it in Norvell’s face that he didn’t care about what he said and that he was going to continue being who he was.

He gifted his entire team sunglasses to tease Norvell.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1702741645320434121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well played, Prime Time.