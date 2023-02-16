“No More Games to Waste”: Darvin Ham Stresses the Urgency of Winning Amid LeBron James’ return to Lakers Lineup

Jan 7, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham talks with forward LeBron James (6) during a break in the action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers have made a variety of changes to their roster. Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Thomas Bryant were traded. The Hollywood franchise received D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed, and Jared Vanderbilt in return.

However, following LeBron James‘ absence, head coach Darvin Ham could not execute his best lineup until today. During the pre-game conference, Ham discussed the importance of winning games and his new lineup.

Darvin Ham cautions against wasting games

The head coach of the LA Lakers has had enough it seems. In tonight’s pre-game interview, he reiterated the importance of winning the next few games. Ham claimed that it was time the team stopped wasting games.

Darvin Ham: “No more time, no more games to waste. We need to realize we’re still in the position to make something happen, we just need to go out and do it. We can’t keep talking about it”

Ham’s cautious warning comes just days ahead of the loss against Portland, which marked the 4th loss in their last 5 games. Although there were multiple contributing factors to their recent woes, Ham is right in reminding his players about the urgency of changing the current status quo.

The Lakers certainly need to win far more games than they lose. A failed attempt to do so will land them among the bottom five in their conference. Especially with the added help, Ham has no more excuses to make.

His reactions and statements are definitely a little late. Ham should have implied this urgency long ago. Now that the season is within inches of being over, the Lakers’ head coach’s concern seems merely symbolic.

LeBron James back in the Lakers’ lineup

Fortunately for the gold and purples, true to Ham’s promise, LeBron James is back in the lineup after missing 3 games. He hasn’t yet paired with the new faces. D’Angelo Russell’s connection with James will be crucial going forward. Moreover, with Mo Bamba, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis in the rotation, their defensive presence will be even better.

Ham, before the pre-game, promised a surprising starting lineup. The surprise eventually turned out to be the guard duo of Malik Beasley and Russell, playing alongside a frontcourt comprised of LeBron James, Anthony Davius, and Jared Vanderbilt.

