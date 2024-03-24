“You Don’t Know If You’re Going to Get 8 Shots Or 15”: Stephen Curry Outlines the Difficulties Faced by the Warriors’ Starting Lineup

Feb 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors were humiliated at home as the Indiana Pacers defeated them 123-111 in the recent clash. Following the game, Stephen Curry refused to shy away from the ongoing difficulties of the franchise. The 35-year-old candidly outlined the starting lineup challenges while shedding light on the solution.

The discussion spurred from the Warriors’ inconsistencies in the offense as the pressure often shifts on the shoulders of Curry. Admitting his inadequacies at times, the 2x MVP highlighted the lack of a consistent scorer in the roster. Soon after, the Akron-born revealed how the potential way out of the misery remained hidden within preparation.

“It’s hard because, in the starting lineup, you don’t know if you’re going to get 8 shots or 15 shots or 20 every once in a while. But being ready, being aggressive, not playing on your heels, for us that’s when we’re at our best. We haven’t always done it, so that’s why we have been inconsistent, why our record is what it is, but the top end of how we play and when it’s clicking, it’s still a potent offense,” he stated.

The statement summarized the offensive struggles of the roster as only Jonathan Kuminga ranks in the top 50 in the league in field goal percentage. With 52.7% field goals made, the 21-year-old ranks 27th on the list, as per NBA.com. Apart from him, Andrew Wiggins (93) and Curry (100) remain in the top 100, adding volume to the franchise’s lackluster form.

This captured the team’s dependency on certain individuals under the leadership of the 4x champion. Without him on the floor, the team offense often crumbles, and even Chris Paul and Draymond Green are finding difficulties facilitating the plays. Hence, Curry voiced the demand while providing a guideline for success within the structure.

Will the words of Stephen Curry change the fortune?

At the moment, the Warriors linger at the 10th spot on a 36-33 run, as they are 13 games behind the top seed and 5 GB the Suns, who are sitting at the last playoff spot. The chances of a direct postseason qualification look dim, so the play-in tournament remains their only opportunity to enter the playoffs.

In the process, they face a direct threat from an in-form Houston Rockets. The Texas side are on an eight-game unbeaten run, their longest winning streak since 2019. With just 1.5 games behind the Dub Nation, they seem on track to threaten the position of the Bay Area franchise.

Therefore, Curry’s statement has arrived at a crucial juncture of the campaign. After all, the future of the big-market franchise still hangs in the air. Consequently, it would be interesting to watch whether the words spark a turnaround for the franchise as the fans hope precisely for that.