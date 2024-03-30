“Who’s Paying for This?”: Comedian Hilariously Blames LeBron James for Young Fans Discarding Michael Jordan’s Legacy

There is a huge trend going on in social media where fans are saying that they are ‘done with the 90s’. The logic behind this campaign is that some modern-day hoop fans believe that the pre-2000s era of basketball holds no importance because the level of competition just wasn’t as good as the current NBA. Recently, JJ Redick was on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, where the comedian decided to ask the former NBA star if he knew who was running this trend behind the scenes.

Schulz said that he hates the fact that some people are stupid enough to say such things publicly, and even declared that the whole campaign is being done only to tarnish Michael Jordan‘s legacy. He said, “I hate this. Who is paying for this?” Schulz also alluded that it could be done by Redick’s Mind the Game podcast co-host LeBron James, who wants to surpass MJ in the GOAT conversation.

Schulz added, “This is [done by] your podcast co-host [LeBron James]. There’s a media smear campaign out there for Michael Jordan and there are all these people…taking clips and saying how trash basketball was in the 90s.”

Shaquille O’Neal provided his take on the agenda against the 90s

As someone who watched basketball during the Jordan era, Schulz disagrees with the narrative that they didn’t play the game at the highest level. Redick also admitted that he doesn’t agree with the narrative and went on to clarify how he is often blamed for the movement for saying something similar about the yesteryear athletes. The ex-NBA star clarified that his comment about past NBA players being ‘plumbers and firemen’ was about the players in the 50s and the 60s. And the comment was based on the fact that those players really had alternative jobs at the time to sustain themselves.

Shaquille O’Neal is pretty active on social media, so it’s obvious that almost every trend appears on his timeline. When the ‘done with the 90s’ trend made its way to Shaq’s feed, the big fella had a few things to say. During an interview with Yahoo Sports, Shaq said that even though he doesn’t completely agree with this generation’s opinion, he understands where they are coming from.

Shaq said, “It’s cute, but it’s natural. But let me tell you why it’s natural. They always compared me to Wilt Chamberlain, I am looking at his 70s highlights like I would have killed this guy. So, it’s just normal stuff.” He said that the kids who have only seen the 2024 version of basketball will not be impressed by the stuff that happened in the 90s.