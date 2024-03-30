mobile app bar

“Who’s Paying for This?”: Comedian Hilariously Blames LeBron James for Young Fans Discarding Michael Jordan’s Legacy

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Who's Paying for This?": Comedian Hilariously Blames LeBron James for Young Fans Discarding Michael Jordan's Legacy

Credits: USA Today Sports and Instagram

There is a huge trend going on in social media where fans are saying that they are ‘done with the 90s’. The logic behind this campaign is that some modern-day hoop fans believe that the pre-2000s era of basketball holds no importance because the level of competition just wasn’t as good as the current NBA. Recently, JJ Redick was on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, where the comedian decided to ask the former NBA star if he knew who was running this trend behind the scenes.

View on Website

Schulz said that he hates the fact that some people are stupid enough to say such things publicly, and even declared that the whole campaign is being done only to tarnish Michael Jordan‘s legacy. He said, “I hate this. Who is paying for this?” Schulz also alluded that it could be done by Redick’s Mind the Game podcast co-host LeBron James, who wants to surpass MJ in the GOAT conversation.

Schulz added, “This is [done by] your podcast co-host [LeBron James]. There’s a media smear campaign out there for Michael Jordan and there are all these people…taking clips and saying how trash basketball was in the 90s.”

View on Website

As someone who watched basketball during the Jordan era, Schulz disagrees with the narrative that they didn’t play the game at the highest level. Redick also admitted that he doesn’t agree with the narrative and went on to clarify how he is often blamed for the movement for saying something similar about the yesteryear athletes. The ex-NBA star clarified that his comment about past NBA players being ‘plumbers and firemen’ was about the players in the 50s and the 60s. And the comment was based on the fact that those players really had alternative jobs at the time to sustain themselves.

Shaquille O’Neal provided his take on the agenda against the 90s

Shaquille O’Neal is pretty active on social media, so it’s obvious that almost every trend appears on his timeline. When the ‘done with the 90s’ trend made its way to Shaq’s feed, the big fella had a few things to say. During an interview with Yahoo Sports, Shaq said that even though he doesn’t completely agree with this generation’s opinion, he understands where they are coming from.

View on Website

Shaq said, “It’s cute, but it’s natural. But let me tell you why it’s natural. They always compared me to Wilt Chamberlain, I am looking at his 70s highlights like I would have killed this guy. So, it’s just normal stuff.” He said that the kids who have only seen the 2024 version of basketball will not be impressed by the stuff that happened in the 90s.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these