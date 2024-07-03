“Why Can’t We Get Luka Doncic?”: Draymond Green Shared Son DJ’s Reaction to Klay Thompson’s Free-Agency Move

With his soon-to-be former teammate Klay Thompson set to depart for Dallas, it’s fair to say that Draymond Green isn’t in the happiest of moods at the moment. Expressing his emotions on The Draymond Green Show recently, he couldn’t help but reminisce about all the good times he enjoyed with The Splash Brother. During this time, he revealed that his son also grieved when he was informed of everything, which led to an adorable question.

Advertisement

Green initially talked about how his son brought a little school project to him, an airplane made out of cardboard. He then explained that this was especially ironic to him, considering that Thompson made paper airplanes all the time.

He then explained how the airplane had pictures of Stephen Curry, Klay, and himself on all sides and how it broke his heart. Eventually, he explained to his son that the 34-year-old would be heading to Dallas to play with Luka Doncic. Adorably, this led the child to question why the Slovenian couldn’t get to San Francisco instead. He said,

“I [Draymond Green] was like, ‘Oh by the way, Klay not gon be on our team no more’. And he’s like ‘What?’. I’m like, ‘He’s going to Dallas with Luka’. And he’s like, ‘Why can’t we get Luka?!’. I’m like [laughing], ‘It don’t work that way, I need to teach you about the salary cap. Luka make way too much money for us to get Luka’. And he was just like, sitting there sad”

In the 12 years, they spent together, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green grew incredibly close to each other and their families. So, it should come as no surprise that even Draymond Green’s kids would feel this loss, and suffer from it deeply.

As every Warriors player has vouched for years now, Klay’s character was one that everyone in the locker room just couldn’t help but love. With most people he knew in the Bay Area also likely feeling the same way, it’s clear that the city of San Francisco will miss him dearly. And every time he does go back, he is likely going to receive a king’s welcome.