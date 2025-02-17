mobile app bar

Why Did Anthony Edwards Not Play in the All-Star Game? Timberwolves Star’s Absence Causes Social Media Outrage

Raahib Singh
Published

Feb 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates his three-point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The All-Star Game is underway, and the new format seems to be working so far. Team Chuck defeated Team Kenny 41-32 in the first round, advancing them to the Final Round. Even before the festivities started, there was an upsetting update about LeBron James, who will not participate in the All-Star Game tonight. On top of that, we saw Anthony Edwards miss the first round as well.

There was no information about Edwards prior to the game, which is rather surprising. However, once the game ended, it was reported that Edwards was recovering from a groin injury.

However, there was another reason listed for Edwards’ absence as well. Marc J. Spears reported that ANT is suffering from a cold and that is the reason for his DNP.

The TNT broadcast is reporting Groin as the reason for DNP, so we might have to assume they know better. Whatever the case may be, the fans are not pleased with ANT’s absence.

A fan pointed out how LeBron and ANT’s injuries if reported on time, could’ve made way for Norman Powell to come on as an injury replacement.

At the same time, there was another who took a dig at how ANT never got out of warmups and his team got eliminated.

Whatever the case may be for ANT’s absence, it was highly unprofessional to not report it before the game. We can expect a spicy post-game session, if ANT comes to the mic to speak with the media.

