Why Did Anthony Edwards Not Play in the All-Star Game? Timberwolves Star’s Absence Causes Social Media Outrage

The All-Star Game is underway, and the new format seems to be working so far. Team Chuck defeated Team Kenny 41-32 in the first round, advancing them to the Final Round. Even before the festivities started, there was an upsetting update about LeBron James, who will not participate in the All-Star Game tonight. On top of that, we saw Anthony Edwards miss the first round as well.

There was no information about Edwards prior to the game, which is rather surprising. However, once the game ended, it was reported that Edwards was recovering from a groin injury.

Anthony Edwards said with a longer warm-up he might have tried to play, but there wasn’t enough time to test his groin. So he didn’t play. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 17, 2025

However, there was another reason listed for Edwards’ absence as well. Marc J. Spears reported that ANT is suffering from a cold and that is the reason for his DNP.

NBA All-Star team Kenny guard Anthony Edwards was a DNP tonight due to a cold, a source said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 17, 2025

The TNT broadcast is reporting Groin as the reason for DNP, so we might have to assume they know better. Whatever the case may be, the fans are not pleased with ANT’s absence.

A fan pointed out how LeBron and ANT’s injuries if reported on time, could’ve made way for Norman Powell to come on as an injury replacement.

anthony edwards didn’t even check into the game ??? man norman powell just got screwed bro pic.twitter.com/lwHt6bdpuL — Coach Rome (@Rome_Beast) February 17, 2025

At the same time, there was another who took a dig at how ANT never got out of warmups and his team got eliminated.

Anthony Edwards never got out of his warmup and his team is eliminated. pic.twitter.com/8cGT0qTPY8 — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 17, 2025

Whatever the case may be for ANT’s absence, it was highly unprofessional to not report it before the game. We can expect a spicy post-game session, if ANT comes to the mic to speak with the media.