“LeBron James’ Teammates Hated Him”: JJ Redick Recalls 18-Year-Old ‘Chosen One’ Defying Teammates’ Bitterness With His Performance

Recently, JJ Redick appeared on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, where he discussed LeBron James. Redick fawned over The King, and how great he is as a player, and even touched upon some of the hardships he had to go through. Quoting the late great Paul Silas, Redick spoke about how King James struggled in his rookie year. In particular, how he had to deal with the jealousy of his own teammates, and how he overcame their bitterness with his exceptional performances on the court.

Advertisement

LeBron was undoubtedly one of the most hyped-up prospects heading into the 2003 NBA Draft. Having graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary, James was fresh out of high school when he joined the league. Add to that the pressure of being dubbed the “Chosen One,” and it’s safe to say expectations were high for his debut.

JJ Redick discusses how LeBron James was hated by his teammates during his rookie year

LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes of all time. But, entering his rookie season in 2003, there was much skepticism surrounding him. Specifically, from his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. In fact, it has even been suggested that they resented the rookie and all the hype surrounding him.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, King James did not disappoint. In his rookie year, he averaged 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds en route to winning Rookie of the Year. It was an exceptional season that completely shut down any bitterness his teammates had.

However, that is not to say things were difficult when he started off. In fact, JJ Redick recently discussed LeBron’s rookie season on his podcast. Here, he shared a quote from former Celtics legend, Paul Silas, who once recalled in an interview just how jealous Bron’s Cavs teammates were of him. A quote, that Redick described as “crazy”.

“He talks about how, essentially LeBron’s team… teammates hated him. He says, ‘Their egos wouldn’t allow it. I kept telling them, ‘You have the chance to help one of the game’s future stars,’ but they wouldn’t embrace him.’ We won 35 games that year because of him. He’s had some outstanding seasons since the, but that first one may have been the most impressive because of how he excelled in spite of the jealousy on his own team!’ It’s a crazy quote… it’s a crazy quote!”

It certainly was a tough situation. Even the veteran players, whom many would have expected to nurture LeBron were averse to helping him. But, it just goes to show that, from the get-go, The King was ready to prove himself.

Advertisement

LeBron had to deal with comparisons between himself and Michael Jordan even before playing his first game

Things weren’t exactly easy for LeBron James before he was drafted either. Even before he had stepped onto the NBA court, fans and media outlets were placing a heavy burden on his shoulders. Not only, was he the “Chosen One”, but many dubbed him as the heir apparent to Michael Jordan. The man many considered to be the greatest of all time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TRRealist23/status/1526983060863995904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It has been 20 years now since LeBron entered the league. And, while many may still contest whether or not he has succeded His Airness, there can be no denying that he is right up there with him as one of the GOATs.