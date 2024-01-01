“Why Did Tomato Blush?”: Nikola Jokic’s ‘Dad Jokes’ Filled First Commercials in English Resurface on Twitter

Nikola Jokic has established himself as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s biggest rival in the race to become the NBA’s best ‘Big Man’ after leading the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 Championship. However, it seems like Jokic can give Antetokounmpo a run for his money outside the court as well. Antetokounmpo has garnered a reputation in the league for his ‘Dad Jokes’. However, it seems like ‘the Joker’ is not far behind.

Doing justice to his popular nickname, Jokic did a bunch of commercials back in the day, which mostly constituted of him telling ‘dad jokes’ in his usual bland, monotonous voice. The advertisements from 2017 recently resurfaced on X(formerly Twitter) and are among his very first commercials in English.

Denver Nuggets fan Alec Gwin posted a compilation of Jokic’s ‘Echo Park’ commercials from 2017 on X a few days ago. Each one of these brief snippets are basically a single ‘dad joke’ delivered by the then 22-year-old in his thick Serbian accent. “How much does an hipster weigh? …An Instagram,” Jokic starts off with a moderate one, which also captures the growth of Instagram in the past few years.

The knee-slappers follow one after another. “What do you call someone else’s cheese?…Nacho Cheese,” the Nuggets star delivered with a straight face while throwing his backpack in the trunk of his car. “Why did Tomato blush? Because he saw salad dressing!” Jokic added, this time sitting at a table with a block toy on it. The two-time NBA MVP decided to swipe the toy car off the table after finishing his joke, which made it even more hilarious.

Gwin ended up posting some unlisted videos as well, which featured more of the Joker’s humor. NBA fans are already well-aware of the Nuggets star’s sense of humor. In fact, Jokic made the entire TNT crew burst out in laughter during an interview amid the 2023 NBA Finals after claiming that he modelled his game after Shaquille O’Neal. But these little ‘dad jokes’ will surely amuse fans and introduce them to the funny side Jokic’s personality.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the King of ‘Dad Jokes’

The Greek Freak is still undefeated when it comes to ‘dad jokes’. Jokic’s few commercials is sadly not enough body of work to displace Antetokounmpo’s crown. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar becomes a part-time comedian every year during the Bucks’ media day.

Even random post-game press conferences become a fun time with Giannis’ jokes. However, the Greek Freak’s jokes are not limited to PG13 humor. He often dives into the dark side to deliver some adult jokes that might be NSFW.

However, Shaq is probably still the NBA’s funniest big man ever. His banter with Charles Barkley on TNT is still the funniest basketball TV imaginable.