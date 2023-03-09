Why is Kevin Durant not Playing Tonight vs Thunder? 

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) grabs a rebound against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant will not feature tonight vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. But fans are eager to know why is Kevin Durant not Playing Tonight vs the Thunder.

The Phoenix Suns are the 4th seed in the Western Conference and will need to win the next few games to ensure that they remain there. A key component to the said battle is Kevin Durant.

After making a blockbuster trade, the Suns are hoping that Durant is the final piece of the puzzle that will take them to the fabled land. But he won’t be playing tonight vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Durant is out tonight with ankle soreness, per @ShamsCharania Durant slipped on the floor during pre-game workouts. pic.twitter.com/SBdhpHtSi0 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 9, 2023

Kevin Durant slipped during pre-game workouts

Kevin Durant is out because he slipped during his pre-game workouts causing ankle soreness on his left leg. He will not feature for the Suns tonight.

Fans should not be worried too much as it is a precautionary measure more than a big injury risk. The Suns’ medical staff deemed it pertinent to rest Durant instead of playing him while injured.

The good news is that Devin Booker will feature tonight. Here is a video of Durant slipping and getting injured.

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for tonight’s Suns-Thunder game after he slipped during pregame warm-ups. Tonight would’ve been Durant’s first home game as a member of the Suns. Here’s the video: pic.twitter.com/ecYwlq0uQe — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 9, 2023

Here is another angle:

This appears to be where KD tweaked his ankle, via @sportingnews. pic.twitter.com/I77sVYd0ZP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 9, 2023

How will the Suns fare in the Wild West?

Well, we think if there is any NBA team that deserves to be called outright contenders based on the sheer squad depth alone, it is the Phoenix Suns.

The likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul, are formidable, to say the least. The seeding won’t be an issue as much because of their sheer talent. They can beat any team in the league.

However, all of this is theoretical and with small mishaps like the one tonight causing Durant to sit out, it can be more than a niggle in playoff time.

How far do you think the Phoenix Suns will go?

