Why Was Nikola Jokic On The Bench? 3x MVP’s ‘Death Stare’ In Game 6 Explained

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) comes off the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

A humiliating Game 6 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves shifted the spotlight on Nikola Jokic for unprecedented reasons. Despite the 3x MVP spending a significant portion of the game on the bench, his antics became the center of attention. However, while fans came up with some very interesting premises for why the Serb did what he did, as it turns out, the real reason was hilariously mundane.

From the first minute of the away clash, the Denver Nuggets struggled to build on their three-game winning streak. Consequently, they were outscored in each of the first three quarters, eventually trailing by 61-86 by the end of the third. This significantly diminished their chances of ensuring a triumph, tilting the odds heavily in the Timberwolves’ favor.

However, refusing to give up without a fight, the Nuggets head coach, Michael Malone, started Jokic in the fourth quarter. However, this only further compounded their misery as the team went down to a 30-point deficit in the opening two minutes of the quarter. Eventually, Malone accepted the impending fate, soon replacing the Serbian talisman with Peyton Watson.

Interestingly, this embarrassing outcome seemed to have struck a nerve with Jokic. While the Nuggets bench remained seated in silence, the 29-year-old stood still right beside them throughout the entirety of the fourth quarter. Later, ClutchPoints uploaded a clip of this instance on X (formerly Twitter), capturing his emotionless eyes and a menacing look.

This led to several viewers deeming this moment a ‘death stare’ from the reigning MVP. Several hinted at how Jokic seemed locked in for the series decider and already plotting to avenge his humiliation.

Contrary to these fan speculations, the 6x All-Star downplayed the reason behind his stoic expressions. In the press conference, the Serbian outlined his post-game workout routine as the primary driving force of his action. Shedding light on the matter, he stated, “[I stood the entire fourth quarter] just to be warm so I can lift after [the game]”.

Despite the varying opinions on this instance, one thing remains for certain. Jokic will undoubtedly do everything in his capacity to ensure a triumph in Game 7. After all, this humiliation can only be forgotten with sustained success at a macro level.

However, the Timberwolves look far more driven for victory at this stage, increasing the complexities for the defending champion. All in all, the stage is set for the upcoming clash to potentially become one of the most memorable games of this season.