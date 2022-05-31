“Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and.. Stephen Curry”: Kendrick Perkins pulls up guys with multiple MVPs, scoring titles and championships

The Golden State Warriors have the chance to reclaim their throne as the best team in the NBA, and Stephen Curry is up for his first Finals MVP.

With the form he has been playing in throughout the 2021-22 season, it’ll be tough for Steph to miss out on one of the most prestigious awards that are missing from his trophy cabinet.

Although it’ll be just his 6th best year point per game-wise, and 4th best post-season in the same column, he will be the man whose performance will determine the series.

If he’s able to maintain what he’s done until now Warriors are winning their 4th title in 8-years. No matter how great the best defense of the league plays in possible 7-games, it wouldn’t matter if ‘The Chef’ plays anywhere like those 4 post-seasons.

And so there are conversations about where he would stand on the all-time list if he’s able to lead the Warriors to their 4th championship.

Kendrick Perkins comes up with some homework on Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Michael Jordan

There are still 7-games left to find out who the 2022 NBA champion would be, and also a team that has eliminated the defending champions as well as the #1 team in the East.

But NBA media cannot wait to put Curry over Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and who not. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins top that list.

The latter came out with an assessment on Monday that not only had Steph as the most efficient player who scores over 20 PPG, including centers, but also had him as a player with multiple MVPs, scoring titles, and Championships.

“Steph Curry is the most efficient 20 point per game scorer in NBA history. That includes centers and all. The most efficient” 🔊 Kendrick Perkins (First Take)pic.twitter.com/Yteh6whmrC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2022

LeBron has just 1 scoring title and KD has 1 MVP, cutting both of whom might have been the idea behind this analysis.

But, bringing up Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Curry in the same sentence surely wouldn’t have crossed anyone’s mind before this.

Obviously, this one-of-a-kind statistical analysis by Big Perk, makes it certain that he’s working his tail off at home these days.

As far as efficiency goes, the last year’s scoring champ is having the worst season of his career, both from the field and the 3-point line. Let’s see if he’s able to get over the Celtics hurdle with that baggage.